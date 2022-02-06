Three weeks left to enter Journal’s Top Workplaces program

The Journal’s 10th annual Top Workplaces program is still accepting nominations — at least for a few more weeks.

The program, which is free to participants, offers New Mexico employers reliable feedback on their ability to attract and retain quality workers.

Nominations can be submitted through Feb. 25.

The survey measures all aspects of the workplace experience, including leadership, direction, values, appreciation, pay and benefits. As part of the process, research firm Energage collects in-depth surveys from employees at participating workplaces, evaluates each employer, and ultimately presents a list recognizing the best workplaces in the state in three categories based on size.

Not every organization that participates makes the winners list. Those that do are recognized in a special edition of Business Outlook.

Parameters of the program are:

• Any organization — public, private, nonprofit or government — with 35 or more employees in New Mexico is eligible to participate.

• Workplaces are evaluated by their employees using a short, 24-question survey.

• Companies will be surveyed before March.

To nominate a workplace, go to abqjournal.com/nominate or call 505-288-3443.

There is no cost to participate in Top Workplaces, but after the results are finalized, employers can choose to pay Energage to receive an analysis of the full survey results. The Journal does not profit from those transactions.