Do I alert my employer to nasty comments about my boss?

Dear J.T. & Dale: My company just hired a new manager for my department. He came from our direct competitor. I started doing a little research on social media and found some pretty nasty comments about him implying that he was fired from his last job because he lies. I’m assuming my employer knows this about him, but should I bring it to their attention, just in case? — Naomi

J.T.: Absolutely not. That is not your responsibility. Your employer needed to do their due diligence at the time of hiring him, and if you were to bring it up now, it’s likely he would find out about it and could make your life miserable. At this point, I would just document everything he does and if you do catch him in a lie, then you can approach HR with it. But for now, just see how he does.

DALE: I agree that here’s another Shut Your Piehole situation — nothing good can come from you voicing your secondhand suspicions. But I’d go further and say that if you go around playing FBI agent and you “document everything he does,” you are dooming the relationship. You need to try to set aside what you read; instead, work at having a positive attitude about your boss. Why? Not just because the rumors are probably untrue or overblown based on some misunderstanding — after all, you called the accusation of lying “implied” — but because you’re on a team, and it’s in your interest for the team to succeed. And, remember this: the best way to get promoted? Be the person who does the most to get your boss promoted.

Dear J.T. & Dale: I was recently fired from a company I worked at for five years. A new employee claimed that I made a racist comment. I didn’t. But it was her word against mine, and the company didn’t want to risk it. I’ve been looking for work nonstop and finally landed a great opportunity. However, two days before I was supposed to start the job, I got a phone call from the HR department telling me that they got an anonymous message that I was a racist. They asked me to explain what happened at my former employer. It was so humiliating. Now they told me that they’re not ready to hire me until they do further investigation. I did tell one of my former co-workers that I finally landed a job, and she must have shared it in the office. All I can think of is that the woman who made the false allegations against me reached out and left that message. What can I do? — Colin

J.T.: This is an extremely difficult situation. While you didn’t directly lie to your potential employer, you did omit the truth.

DALE: Hold on. You’re saying that before accepting the job, it was on Colin to explain that he was fired and why?

J.T.: I’m saying that if you don’t explain your situation, your new employer can feel like they were being deceived.

DALE: This is an anonymous call. Anonymous. I don’t believe the new company will withdraw the offer based on that; however, if they do their investigation and learn you were fired because of the accusation, they might also shun you. If so, I think you have to consult an employment attorney.

J.T.: That way you’d learn if this is a case of slander or not. My advice is to apologize to the new employer and explain that you should have been more upfront with them about why you left your last job. I would also encourage you to get some counseling regarding racism and cultural sensitivity. Sometimes, people don’t think they’ve said something racist, but they have. It’s really important to study up and be enlightened.

DALE: If you lose this job offer, then it might be wise to take such training. That way, you can assure a prospective employer’s nervous HR department — being nervous is part of the HR job — that you’ve taken the issue seriously and dealt with it.

