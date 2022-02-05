Briefcase: New Mexico health care society names president

Angelica Bruhnke has been named president of New Mexico Healthcare Executives.

Bruhnke has brought a diverse perspective to various senior positions held with large healthcare organizations, such as Molina Healthcare, Health Care Services Corporation, Presbyterian Healthcare Services and dozens of hospitals across New Mexico. She is currently the division president of RS21 Health Lab, a division of data science and AI company RS21. She has served on the NMHE board since 2019, previously serving as the programming committee chair before taking on the new role to lead the New Mexico Chapter in 2022.

New Mexico Healthcare Executives is a premier professional society for healthcare executives that endeavors to meet its member’s professional, educational and leadership needs in order to promote high ethical standards and conduct and to advance healthcare leadership and management excellence.