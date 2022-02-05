Wyoming beats UNM women on buzzer-beating 3

The University of Wyoming nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer and stunned the New Mexico women 60-59 in Mountain West Conference basketball Saturday afternoon at the Pit.

The Lobos (19-6, 10-2) came into the day a half-game ahead of UNLV for first place in the league. UNLV will take over first place if it beats Utah State later Saturday.

Wyoming improved to 9-10, 5-5.

Box score: Wyoming 60, New Mexico 59

