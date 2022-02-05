PBS documentary looks at the history of denim and jeans

A denim pair of pants.

Worn by everyone from presidents to supermodels, farmers to rock stars, they’re more than just a pair of pants – America’s tangled past is woven deeply into the indigo fabric.

From its roots in slavery to the Wild West, youth culture, the Civil Rights movement, rock and roll, hippies, high fashion and hip-hop, jeans are the fabric on which the history of American culture and politics are writ large.

This is exactly what caught the attention of filmmakers Anna Lee Strachan and Michael Bicks, the directors behind the documentary for American Experience called “Riveted: The History of Jeans.”

It will premiere at 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1 and stream on the PBS Video App.

“(The documentary) was one of my ideas because I was wondering why everyone was walking around in the same pair of pants,” Strachan says. “It’s a heavy, coarse material. My dad worked for Levi Strauss.”

“Riveted” explores the garment’s rich history, featuring interviews with a diverse cast of historians, authors, designers and so-called “denim heads.”

The filmmaking pair worked for on the documentary for nine months.

The duo says the story of jeans usually begins with Levi Strauss – a Bavarian immigrant looking to make his fortune selling garments to the 49ers during the California Gold Rush.

Yet, a half century before Strauss, enslaved people in the American South were wearing a precursor of denim made from a coarse textile known as “slave cloth.” The blue hue of jeans resulted from an arduous dyeing process using the indigo plant.

Eliza Lucas, the daughter of an 18th-century colonial governor, has long been credited as the savvy entrepreneur who jump-started the southern economy with indigo production.

Left out of this narrative are the West African enslaved people and their invaluable expertise for growing, processing and dyeing the plant that had been brought with them.

“We couldn’t leave this part of the narrative out of the documentary,” Strachan says. “This was one of the most important facts.”

Though Strauss is typically credited with the “invention” of blue jeans, “Riveted” reveals the story of Jacob Davis, who added reinforcing copper rivets to the pants. This innovation created a garment so strong that it came to clothe nearly all American laborers by the 1930s.

The rise of dude ranch culture would change the perception of blue jeans as working-class attire. A huge fad in the 1930s, American women of a certain class vacationed at these working ranches, helping with the chores and enjoying a taste of the cowboy life made popular by Hollywood. These women were able to wear pants, perhaps for the first time. Jeans soon evolved into a garment not just for labor, but for leisure, moving off the pages of the Sears catalogue and onto the pages of Vogue.

“We tried to let each story breathe,” Bicks says. “As we did the research, there were times it was like, ‘Wow,’ this is stuff that people don’t know about. Then you have a very powerful story.”

During the postwar era, jeans were once again reinvented. Suddenly, denim pants weren’t just about freedom and the Wild West anymore; they were now the emblem of bad boy cool. From the moment Marlon Brando donned a pair of Levi 501’s in “The Wild Ones,” jeans would never be the same.

For the first time, being a “teenager” became a distinct phase of life, and jeans were the unofficial uniform of teen rebellion, prompting some schools to ban them.

The story of denim in the 1960s frequently focuses on how the hippie counterculture turned blue jeans into a vivid garment of protest.

Often overlooked is denim’s key role in the Civil Rights Movement, according to Tanisha Ford, professor of history at CUNY, who reveals the story of the denim-clad Black college students who traveled south to organize protests.

“These ‘rebels with a cause’ transformed the garment into a potent symbol of solidarity with the Southern Black working class,” Ford says.

By the 1970s, jeans evolved into a billion-dollar industry.

The emergence of hip-hop in the 1980s and ’90s pushed jeans into a new realm. Baggier cuts and subversive takes on preppy high-end brands such as Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger reflected anti-establishment and rebellious notions.

“Not only do we see hip-hop artists able to remix sounds, like in music, but they’re also able to take clothing and remix it for their own means,” says Kim Jenkins, professor in fashion studies at Ryerson University and principal researcher for The Fashion and Race Database. “To get your hands on that clothing and wear it is subversive in a way. Because it is saying, ‘I’m not supposed to be wearing this. But look at me: I am.’ ”

ON TV

“Riveted: The History of Jeans” will air at 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1.