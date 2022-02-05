 NM Museum of Natural History & Science hosting special exhibits, now open Mondays - Albuquerque Journal

NM Museum of Natural History & Science hosting special exhibits, now open Mondays

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Narrator Chris Evans with Henry, avalanche rescue dog and one of five canine stars in the film, “Superpower Dogs.” (Courtesy of Reed Smoot for Cosmic Picture)

Mondays are made for museum fun.

The New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science will open on Mondays beginning Monday, Feb. 7.

The new schedule will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Monday.

According to museum officials, visitors to the Old Town-area museum can check out two special exhibitions – “Dogs! A Science Tail,” a highly interactive, family-friendly dive into the remarkably successful relationship between man and canine, and “Mars: Science and Culture,” presenting unforgettable images taken by exploration spacecraft during the development of our understanding about the Red Planet.

The film “Superpower Dogs” is screening in conjunction with the new dogs exhibit.

The film is narrated by Chris Evans, who is a canine lover.

“I am really happy to be part of ‘Superpower Dogs,’ ” Evans said in a release. “I am a proud dog owner and completely understand the connection that humans have with these remarkable animals. I love the way this film highlights incredible working dogs who utilize their real-life superpowers to help and protect people.”

“Superpower Dogs” follows six working dogs from around the world, along with their human partners, as they brave earthquakes and avalanches, protect endangered species such as rhinoceroses and elephants and transform the lives of people with special needs.

The stars of the film are:

• Halo – a rookie puppy training to join one of the most elite disaster response teams in America.

• Henry – an avalanche rescue expert saving lives in the mountains of British Columbia.

• Reef – a Newfoundland lifeguard in the Italian Coast Guard.

• Ricochet – a surf and therapy legend in California who heals people with special needs.

• Tipper and Tony – bloodhound brothers leading the fight to save endangered species in Africa.

The film will play at 4 p.m. Wednesday-Monday at the Verus Research DynaTheater.

Learn more about the films at naturalhistoryfoundation.org/dynatheater.

The cost of general museum admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors 60 and older, $7 for youth ages 13-17, and $5 for children ages 3-12, while admission is free for children 2 and younger. New Mexico foster families are always admitted free.

Tickets for the DynaTheater or planetarium only are $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $4 for children, and free for ages 2 and younger. Combination tickets are also available for purchase at the museum. Foundation members receive a 30% discount on DynaTheater and planetarium tickets, which must be purchased at the admissions desk.

For visitors who are only seeing the museum’s exhibits, purchasing tickets online at nmnaturalhistory.org is strongly encouraged to facilitate an efficient entrance into the museum and minimize face-to-face contact. All visitors ages 2 and older are required to wear face coverings while inside the museum.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Wheelwright exhibit looks at two generations of Navajo artists
Arts
Museum gathered work of Abeyta family ... Museum gathered work of Abeyta family as a tribute to two generations of Navajo life
2
Mountain town get its name from the strange glow ...
Arts
Today people visit Angel Fire to ... Today people visit Angel Fire to ski, play golf, visit Eagle Nest Lake, fish, hunt and mountain bike.
3
PBS documentary looks at the history of denim and ...
Arts
Worn by everyone from presidents to ... Worn by everyone from presidents to supermodels, farmers to rock stars, they're more than just a pair of pants – America's tangled ...
4
NM Museum of Natural History & Science hosting special ...
Arts
IMAX movie 'Superpower Dogs' playing at ... IMAX movie 'Superpower Dogs' playing at the Verus Research DynaTheater
5
Old Town photography gallery to bring New Mexico into ...
Arts
Allen Bourne and Allen Morrison opened ... Allen Bourne and Allen Morrison opened Land of Enchantment Photography Art Gallery in Old Town.
6
Tourists from Los Angeles brought $107 million in spending ...
Arts
The New Mexico Department of Tourism ... The New Mexico Department of Tourism announced earlier this month that its New Mexico True media campaign in Los Angeles, which started in May ...
7
Graphically-told tale of sex trafficking hammers home an important ...
Arts
The third and most recent novel ... The third and most recent novel in mystery writer Mark Edward Langley's Arthur Nakai Mystery series is 'When Silence Screams.'
8
Author working his way around the country making iconic ...
Arts
Daniel Seddiqui calls the series, 'A ... Daniel Seddiqui calls the series, 'A Piece of Your City,' to encourage meaningful hands-on experiences that visitors can remember their connection with the city ...
9
Artist Judy Chicago to launch 'Wo/Manhouse 2022' project in ...
Arts
Chicago launched 'Womanhouse,' the first openly ... Chicago launched 'Womanhouse,' the first openly feminist art installation, 50 years ago