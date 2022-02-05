NM Museum of Natural History & Science hosting special exhibits, now open Mondays

Mondays are made for museum fun.

The New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science will open on Mondays beginning Monday, Feb. 7.

The new schedule will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Monday.

According to museum officials, visitors to the Old Town-area museum can check out two special exhibitions – “Dogs! A Science Tail,” a highly interactive, family-friendly dive into the remarkably successful relationship between man and canine, and “Mars: Science and Culture,” presenting unforgettable images taken by exploration spacecraft during the development of our understanding about the Red Planet.

The film “Superpower Dogs” is screening in conjunction with the new dogs exhibit.

The film is narrated by Chris Evans, who is a canine lover.

“I am really happy to be part of ‘Superpower Dogs,’ ” Evans said in a release. “I am a proud dog owner and completely understand the connection that humans have with these remarkable animals. I love the way this film highlights incredible working dogs who utilize their real-life superpowers to help and protect people.”

“Superpower Dogs” follows six working dogs from around the world, along with their human partners, as they brave earthquakes and avalanches, protect endangered species such as rhinoceroses and elephants and transform the lives of people with special needs.

The stars of the film are:

• Halo – a rookie puppy training to join one of the most elite disaster response teams in America.

• Henry – an avalanche rescue expert saving lives in the mountains of British Columbia.

• Reef – a Newfoundland lifeguard in the Italian Coast Guard.

• Ricochet – a surf and therapy legend in California who heals people with special needs.

• Tipper and Tony – bloodhound brothers leading the fight to save endangered species in Africa.

The film will play at 4 p.m. Wednesday-Monday at the Verus Research DynaTheater.

Learn more about the films at naturalhistoryfoundation.org/dynatheater.

The cost of general museum admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors 60 and older, $7 for youth ages 13-17, and $5 for children ages 3-12, while admission is free for children 2 and younger. New Mexico foster families are always admitted free.

Tickets for the DynaTheater or planetarium only are $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $4 for children, and free for ages 2 and younger. Combination tickets are also available for purchase at the museum. Foundation members receive a 30% discount on DynaTheater and planetarium tickets, which must be purchased at the admissions desk.

For visitors who are only seeing the museum’s exhibits, purchasing tickets online at nmnaturalhistory.org is strongly encouraged to facilitate an efficient entrance into the museum and minimize face-to-face contact. All visitors ages 2 and older are required to wear face coverings while inside the museum.