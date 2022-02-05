Bougainvillea change not necessarily bad

When I wrote about a bougainvillea color changing mystery from reader K.M. in my Jan. 23 column I had several questions about the plant.

Now with photos of the mysterious bougainvillea, I am better armed to continue.

The plant in question had worn bright pink bracts when living outdoors. Bracts are the colorful parts of a bougainvillea, but aren’t the flowers, just the way the plant guides pollinators to the flowers.

Now it’s sporting white bracts while indoors. The bougainvillea does have older leaves and is sprouting new leaves, so in the bougainvillea world, all is as good as it can get.

As for the peculiar color change, I have several thoughts.

First, since the plant isn’t receiving complete spectrum sunlight, it’s reacting to that. Granted, it looks like it gets quite a bit of light through the window; it’s just not the same as being outdoors.

Next, being so close to the window, I wonder if the plant doesn’t get too chilly. Again, there are blinds which I hope are closed at night to keep the heat in, but it still might get chilly. Remember that bougainvillea are truly tropical plants and not meant to thrive in cold climates. But since K.M.’s is in bloom and still wearing and putting out new leaf, that’s all a good thing.

I did receive two other letters regarding bougainvilleas. E.T. and B.B. say their plants usually drop a lot of leaf when making the transition indoors for the winter. B.B. says when her plant does come into bloom the bracts look “bleached out” through the winter season and E.T. says her normally “brilliant red”-colored bougainvillea shifts to a paler pink color while indoors.

I really believe it’s the temperature and type of sunlight the plants receive during the winter months that cause the bract color changes, so it’s not a bad thing, just a means of the plant adapting to its surroundings. After all, if the plant is still blooming and has leaves – old and new – then you all are doing a lot of things right.

Now, it is suggested to prune during periods of active growth to shape and encourage new growth. I’d be patient when planning on pruning. I’d be sure to wear gloves when pruning because bougainvillea are armed with sometimes wicked thorns. Also, be sure to leave a green leaf or two, or for sure a “nubbin,” where new growth is showing signs of pushing out, on the arm below where you plan on cutting so the plant will still be able to photosynthesize. A plant taken down to naked wood might have to struggle to make its way back to health.

Fertilization can be done by applying a blooming plant food – one having a high middle number in its calculation – but I’d recommend waiting to do that until the plant is back outdoors. If you are going to repot, be as undisruptive as humanly possible. Bougainvilleas truly detest having their roots disturbed. If you want to add new soil, consider gently, scooping some of the aged soil out of the pot and adding the new soil. I won’t recommend unpotting and knocking off all the aged soil ever.

I can’t explain the reason for bract color change more, but I believe that once K.M.’s bougainvillea can go back outside, it’ll reward her with colorful bracts once again.

Truly, since you have successfully kept these heat lovers alive, I’d take it as a win and look forward to the outdoor growing season.

On another note, reader R.G. asked me to recommend a corn meal gluten that could easily be found. I have for years used a product called Preen. This brand can be found in most big box stores and probably the nurseries locally, too. It’s packaged in a bright yellow jug and has worked for me. You can also call local nurseries to see what other preemergent herbicides they carry and go from there.

R.G. said one was found on Amazon but was banned for use in New Mexico. Perhaps that had to do with the shipping of the product as opposed to the product being used in New Mexico. I know there are several corn meal gluten products available, so just search them out.

Meanwhile, Happy Diggin’ In.

Tracey Fitzgibbon is a certified nurseryman. Send garden-related questions to Digging In, Albuquerque Journal, 7777 Jefferson NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109, or to features@abqjournal.com.