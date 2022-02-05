 Book a guide to the challenges and experiences of dealing with dementia - Albuquerque Journal

Book a guide to the challenges and experiences of dealing with dementia

By David Steinberg / For The Journal

“A Caregiver’s Guide to Dementia: An Unintended Journey” by Janet Yagoda Shagam

Zoom in on the word “guide” in the title of Janet Yagoda Shagam’s book “A Caregiver’s Guide to Dementia: An Unintended Journey.”

Then scan the eight pages of the table of contents. You may conclude as I did that “guide” is too modest a word to describe the breadth and readability of information supporting critical decision-making.

The introduction declares that the book’s purpose “is to help family caregivers – and others, too – navigate the challenges and personal growth experiences that dementia care can bring.”

Janet Yagoda Shagam

The first chapter begins with Shagam, an Albuquerque resident, writing about providing care for her mother who had dementia. “So I had that experience. I write about what I found challenging or exhausting or maybe could have done better,” she said in a phone interview.

The next chapter contains a series of vignettes, fictionalized to protect privacy, about caregivers revealing how dementia changed how they lived.

“My philosophy for everything I’ve written is to talk to people, to observe and when appropriate, experience, said Shagam, a longtime medical and science writer.

“My writing is very experiential. I also deeply research my topics as well. My philosophy is also very outward, and I hope it comes across in the book.”

It does.

Perhaps the best way to absorb the guide’s many key, interlocking issues is to take notes while methodically reading.

The third chapter defines and explains the many forms of dementia.

Because Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form, Shagam details its three stages and presents its 10 warning signs.

The other forms, she writes, include vascular dementia, mixed dementia, frontotemporal dementia, Parkinson’s dementia, and dementia with Lewy bodies.

In this chapter, as in most of the others, there are “Frequently Asked Questions” to be answered and worksheets to fill out so caregivers can see what better decisions they could make or where they’ve made progress.

The worksheet in the third chapter is on the subject of age-related changes in the family member’s personality and behavior.

“I hope the book gives readers an active sense of what they’re doing. So as readers, they’re also participants,” Shagam said. “A friend who’s a medical/clinical social worker uses the worksheets with clients, particularly with reflective writing.”

The fourth chapter, titled “What Could This Be? Diagnosing Dementia,” helps caregivers deal with such relevant issues as assessing cognitive function, daily living skills and home safety, and medical imaging procedures.

Some other chapters address family dynamics, insurance coverage, managing behavior, finding the right care facility, failing health, passing, post-mortem matters. The book also looks into numerous legal aspects, among them power of attorney, guardianship and conservatorship, and the subject’s estate.

The first edition of “A Caregiver’s Guide to Dementia” was published in 2013. The book’s second edition was recently released. The most important new information Shagam said she added in the new edition has to do with controlling infection transmission, especially in residential care facilities, and the kinds of frauds and scams that can occur over the phone or in contact with helpers in assisted living situations.

Shagam, who has a doctorate in microbiology, has taught in the professional writing program at the University of New Mexico’s English Department and was visiting professor in the neurosciences program at the Max Planck Institute in Germany.

The book has two forewords. One is by Albuquerque clinical psychologist Mary Ann Conley, who states that the guide, “beautifully written, is a thoughtful and comprehensive book that can make a bumpy road easier to travel.”

In the other foreword, Kevin Jameson writes, “This updated version will prepare readers to proactively navigate the many unknowns along the road ahead …” Jameson is founder, president and CEO of the all-volunteer Dementia Society of America.

The back of the guide has an extensive and useful glossary and resources.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Bougainvillea change not necessarily bad
Arts
The bougainvillea does have older leaves ... The bougainvillea does have older leaves and is sprouting new leaves, so in the bougainvillea world, all is as good as it can get.
2
Book a guide to the challenges and experiences of ...
Arts
The introduction declares that the book's ... The introduction declares that the book's purpose 'is to help family caregivers – and others, too – navigate the challenges ...
3
Wheelwright exhibit looks at two generations of Navajo artists
Arts
Museum gathered work of Abeyta family ... Museum gathered work of Abeyta family as a tribute to two generations of Navajo life
4
Mountain town get its name from the strange glow ...
Arts
Today people visit Angel Fire to ... Today people visit Angel Fire to ski, play golf, visit Eagle Nest Lake, fish, hunt and mountain bike.
5
PBS documentary looks at the history of denim and ...
Arts
Worn by everyone from presidents to ... Worn by everyone from presidents to supermodels, farmers to rock stars, they're more than just a pair of pants – America's tangled ...
6
NM Museum of Natural History & Science hosting special ...
Arts
IMAX movie 'Superpower Dogs' playing at ... IMAX movie 'Superpower Dogs' playing at the Verus Research DynaTheater
7
Fulcrum Fund awards $93,600 to NM artists
Arts
Administered by 516 ARTS, the funding ... Administered by 516 ARTS, the funding comes from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, with a portion from the Frederick Hammersley Foundation ...
8
Old Town photography gallery to bring New Mexico into ...
Arts
Allen Bourne and Allen Morrison opened ... Allen Bourne and Allen Morrison opened Land of Enchantment Photography Art Gallery in Old Town.
9
Tourists from Los Angeles brought $107 million in spending ...
Arts
The New Mexico Department of Tourism ... The New Mexico Department of Tourism announced earlier this month that its New Mexico True media campaign in Los Angeles, which started in May ...