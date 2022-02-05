Book a guide to the challenges and experiences of dealing with dementia

Zoom in on the word “guide” in the title of Janet Yagoda Shagam’s book “A Caregiver’s Guide to Dementia: An Unintended Journey.”

Then scan the eight pages of the table of contents. You may conclude as I did that “guide” is too modest a word to describe the breadth and readability of information supporting critical decision-making.

The introduction declares that the book’s purpose “is to help family caregivers – and others, too – navigate the challenges and personal growth experiences that dementia care can bring.”

The first chapter begins with Shagam, an Albuquerque resident, writing about providing care for her mother who had dementia. “So I had that experience. I write about what I found challenging or exhausting or maybe could have done better,” she said in a phone interview.

The next chapter contains a series of vignettes, fictionalized to protect privacy, about caregivers revealing how dementia changed how they lived.

“My philosophy for everything I’ve written is to talk to people, to observe and when appropriate, experience, said Shagam, a longtime medical and science writer.

“My writing is very experiential. I also deeply research my topics as well. My philosophy is also very outward, and I hope it comes across in the book.”

It does.

Perhaps the best way to absorb the guide’s many key, interlocking issues is to take notes while methodically reading.

The third chapter defines and explains the many forms of dementia.

Because Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form, Shagam details its three stages and presents its 10 warning signs.

The other forms, she writes, include vascular dementia, mixed dementia, frontotemporal dementia, Parkinson’s dementia, and dementia with Lewy bodies.

In this chapter, as in most of the others, there are “Frequently Asked Questions” to be answered and worksheets to fill out so caregivers can see what better decisions they could make or where they’ve made progress.

The worksheet in the third chapter is on the subject of age-related changes in the family member’s personality and behavior.

“I hope the book gives readers an active sense of what they’re doing. So as readers, they’re also participants,” Shagam said. “A friend who’s a medical/clinical social worker uses the worksheets with clients, particularly with reflective writing.”

The fourth chapter, titled “What Could This Be? Diagnosing Dementia,” helps caregivers deal with such relevant issues as assessing cognitive function, daily living skills and home safety, and medical imaging procedures.

Some other chapters address family dynamics, insurance coverage, managing behavior, finding the right care facility, failing health, passing, post-mortem matters. The book also looks into numerous legal aspects, among them power of attorney, guardianship and conservatorship, and the subject’s estate.

The first edition of “A Caregiver’s Guide to Dementia” was published in 2013. The book’s second edition was recently released. The most important new information Shagam said she added in the new edition has to do with controlling infection transmission, especially in residential care facilities, and the kinds of frauds and scams that can occur over the phone or in contact with helpers in assisted living situations.

Shagam, who has a doctorate in microbiology, has taught in the professional writing program at the University of New Mexico’s English Department and was visiting professor in the neurosciences program at the Max Planck Institute in Germany.

The book has two forewords. One is by Albuquerque clinical psychologist Mary Ann Conley, who states that the guide, “beautifully written, is a thoughtful and comprehensive book that can make a bumpy road easier to travel.”

In the other foreword, Kevin Jameson writes, “This updated version will prepare readers to proactively navigate the many unknowns along the road ahead …” Jameson is founder, president and CEO of the all-volunteer Dementia Society of America.

The back of the guide has an extensive and useful glossary and resources.