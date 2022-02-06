 Bill to boost NM teacher pay levels wins decisive Senate approval - Albuquerque Journal

Bill to boost NM teacher pay levels wins decisive Senate approval

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Angela Stuart, a fifth-grade teacher at Alcalde Elementary School in Rio Arriba County, works with Serenity Martinez, 10, in this file photo. Minimum starting teacher pay in New Mexico would increase to $50,000 annually under a bill that won Senate approval on Saturday. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — A bill aimed at reinvigorating New Mexico’s beleaguered education workforce by boosting minimum starting teacher pay statewide to $50,000 per year was approved on a 35-0 vote Saturday by the state Senate.

The decisive vote sends the bill, Senate Bill 1, on to the House with 12 days left in this year’s 30-day legislative session.

With New Mexico facing a recent surge of educator retirements and more than 1,000 open teaching jobs statewide, backers of the bill described it as crucial part of a broader recruitment and retention effort.

They also said teachers have been challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, as many New Mexico public schools shifted to a remote learning model for more than a year and have had to help enforce a face mask mandate since returning to in-person teaching.

“They’ve just had the worst times of their lives this last three years, let’s just face that,” said Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, a retired educator who is sponsoring the bill and described teachers as essential workers.

The proposal would raise minimum teacher pay levels for the school year that starts this fall.

In addition to boosting starting teacher pay from $40,000 to $50,000 annually, it would also increase salary levels for more experienced teachers under New Mexico’s three-tier teacher pay system. Pay levels for tier two and tier three teachers would go to $60,000 and $70,000 per year, respectively, up from $50,000 and $60,000 per year under current law.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who has made teacher pay increases a top priority during this year’s legislative session, said in an interview after Saturday’s vote the bill could have a big impact.

“We have an educator shortage because we weren’t investing in public education and educators,” Lujan Grisham told the Journal.

She also said the legislation — along with an average 7% salary increases for educators included in a House-approved budget bill — would boost average teacher pay in New Mexico to roughly $64,000 per year.

That means teacher pay in New Mexico would be higher than in some neighboring states, though other states are also considering approved salary increases for educators.

The proposed increases to New Mexico’s teacher salary levels would not be cheap.

But with the state rolling in a revenue windfall driven primarily by increased oil production in southeast New Mexico, the bill’s estimated $166.7 million price tag for the coming budget year could be easily absorbed.

As for future years, Lujan Grisham said plans to diversify the state’s economy and reduce its revenue reliance on oil and natural gas industries are vital to ensuring the pay raises remain in place.

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans also voted in favor of the teacher salary increases during Saturday’s floor debate, though some of them called for more accountability in the state’s public school system.

“Our students aren’t failing school, we’re failing our students,” said Senate Minority Whip Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho, who argued the Lujan Grisham administration had failed to treat teachers like essential workers during the early stages of the pandemic.

But Republicans and Democrats were largely on the same page in their praise of teachers, with the 42-member chamber at one point giving educators a standing ovation at the request of Sen. Carrie Hamblen, D-Las Cruces.

Another senator, Leo Jaramillo, an Española Democrat, said he left a teaching job in Belen after his father died for a higher-paying job in another field closer to home.

“If my pay was more than $28,000 a year … I’d still be in the classroom,” Jaramillo said.


