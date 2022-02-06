House endorses bill targeting overdose deaths

SANTA FE — New Mexico would legalize the possession of test strips used to detect fentanyl under a bill adopted by the state House late Saturday and on its way to the Senate.

The state’s harm reduction program could also distribute the tests to help users determine what’s contained in a substance before they take it.

State Rep. Tara Lujan, a Santa Fe Democrat and co-sponsor of the bill, said the proposal would address the escalating number of fentanyl overdoses in New Mexico.

“If we do nothing,” she said, “we’re going to lose more lives.”

The legislation, House Bill 52, passed the House on an 56-10 vote.

The state’s harm reduction program already provides sterile syringes in exchange for used ones to help reduce the spread of disease. The bill passed Saturday would allow the program to distribute other supplies or devices, such as drug-testing strips — a step Lujan said would help address drug use that doesn’t involve needles.