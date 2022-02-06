Aggies top Seattle U., take over first place in WAC

LAS CRUCES — Teddy Allen had 33 points and 11 rebounds as New Mexico State beat Seattle 79-64 on Saturday to take over first place in Western Athletic Conference men’s basketball.

Allen made 12 for 13 from the foul line.

Johnny McCants had 12 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, Yuat Alok scored 11 and Jabari Rice distributed seven assists for New Mexico State (19-3, 8-1), which won its fourth straight game.

McCants, the hometown senior, is expecting a child and later tweeted: “Great game Tonight #aggienation now it’s time to go deliver our son!!! God bless Folded handsRed heart @jusstsamanthaa”

Darrion Trammell had 26 points, Riley Grigsby 10 points and Brandton Chatfield had seven rebounds for the Redhawks (17-6, 8-2).

The announced Pan American Center attendance was 6,302 for the second Aggie men’s home game since the university banned concessions in hopes of getting fans to comply with the state’s indoor mask order. Previously, fans of course could lower their masks to eat and drink, but large groups of people in the Jan. 29 crowd tallied at 12,307 for Grand Canyon-NMSU were seen not bothering to mask up at all.

