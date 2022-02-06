Prep basketball: Hines leads Eldorado girls, West Mesa boys upset La Cueva

Class 5A’s two leading girls basketball scorers were in the same building Saturday afternoon, yet neither proved to be the most offensively impactful player in the gym.

Piedra Vista’s Lanae Billy was in street clothes, nursing a tender ankle that has kept her out a couple of weeks and will keep her sidelined a while more. Eldorado’s freshman phenom, Bella Hines, had a relatively quiet (for her) 12 points, with the Panthers keying on her at every step.

It was one of the Eagles’ few seniors, Talise Natoni, who stole the thunder with one of the great shooting exhibitions put on by any girl in the metro area this season.

Natoni had a season-high 23 points — about 15 above her season average — including seven 3-pointers, as Eldorado beat visiting Piedra Vista 47-33 in a District 2-5A game.

Natoni was raining in 3s from all over the gym, much to the consternation of Piedra Vista, which was missing several players due to injury, including Billy and her 21.5 points a game.

“I was just wide open every single time I caught the ball, so I thought, I might as well shoot it,” said the 5-foot-8 Natoni. “If they’re not gonna guard me, then I’m gonna shoot the ball.”

Natoni hit a pair of 3s in the first quarter, but it was a flurry of 3s in the second quarter that ultimately proved to be the most important stretch of the game. She made three bombs in a period of about 90 seconds, turning a 16-13 lead into a 25-13 edge.

Piedra Vista (15-8, 1-5 in 2-5A) never recovered from this barrage. Natoni buried two more 3s in the fourth quarter.

Eldorado coach Leroy Barela cited Hines as one of the crucial components to Natoni’s Steph Curry-esque afternoon.

“I’m gonna be completely honest with you, when you see that stuff start to happen, you gotta look at what our freshman is doing,” Barela said. “She’s going player/coach out there, and she’s encouraging the other girls to get open. She knows she’s being double-teamed, she knows she’s being chased, and she’s working her butt off to get girls open.”

Hines was held to half of her season average of 24 points.

But she was perfectly content to have the scoring burden taken off her shoulders for these 32 minutes.

“To see Talise go off like that and have a great game was cool,” said Hines. “She’s been stepping up big time for us.”

Eldorado (10-9, 4-2), a young team with virtually no experience back from last spring, remains in the hunt for second place in 2-5A. The Eagles are a game behind Farmington (21-1, 5-1) with the Scorpions coming to Albuquerque to play Eldorado next Saturday.

ELDORADO 47, PIEDRA VISTA 33

PIEDRA VISTA (14-8, 1-5 in 2-5A): Adreanna Eaton 7, Emily Beyale 3, Christian Smith 2, Brooklynn Harper 4, Seanta Begay 6, Doniah Gruber 11. Totals 8 14-22 33.

ELDORADO (10-9, 4-2): Bella Hines 12, Ella Dion 8, Chioma Holyfield 2, Addison Arndt 2, Talise Natoni 23. Totals 18 4-6 47.

Piedra Vista 11 7 8 7 — 33

Eldorado 14 8 11 14 — 47

3-point goals: PV 3 (Begay 2, Harper); E 7 (Natoni 7). Total fouls: PV 12; E 17. Fouled out: E, Holyfield, Natoni. Technical: E, Hines.

2-5A BOYS: West Mesa on Saturday afternoon posted one of the biggest upsets of the prep basketball season, taking down third-ranked La Cueva 50-47 at West Mesa.

It was the first loss in district play for La Cueva (16-3, 4-1 in 2-5A); Sandia and Eldorado also have one loss in league play. Also Saturday, the Matadors hit a late free throw to beat Farmington 48-47, and the Eagles won 73-48 at Piedra Vista.