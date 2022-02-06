Crime proposals spark interest, debate at Roundhouse

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – A swift defeat often greets Republican state Rep. Bill Rehm’s repeated attempts to abolish the statute of limitations for second-degree murder.

But the idea has been embraced more broadly by Democrats this session and is moving through the House with little opposition – a sign of changes to the political landscape for crime legislation at the Roundhouse.

While some bills are moving quickly, however, it remains to be seen how much of the tough-on-crime agenda promoted by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat up for reelection, will actually become law this year.

“Public safety isn’t getting the attention it should be getting in the Legislature,” Lujan Grisham told business leaders Friday.

Rehm, for his part, said he isn’t convinced any significant crime bills will survive both chambers and reach the governor’s desk. He’s been pushing to eliminate the statute of limitations on second-degree murder since 2007.

But he said he’s flattered, in a way, at the Legislature’s renewed attention to bills that would stiffen some criminal penalties, reshape the pretrial detention system and give prosecutors more time to file charges of second degree murder.

“I guess plagiarism is the biggest compliment they can give me,” Rehm said.

At the heart of the public safety debate at the Roundhouse this session is how best to tackle New Mexico’s persistently high violent crime rate – twice the national average over the last three years.

Albuquerque, in particular, has been a focus of attention after homicides spiked to a record-breaking 117 last year, a 46% increase over the previous year, generally matching a national trend.

Some of the tough-on-crime bills, however, are dividing Democrats, who hold majorities in both chambers.

Skeptics of the proposals say the certainty of being caught is a more powerful deterrent than the severity of the punishment – a finding outlined in research by analysts working for the Legislative Finance Committee.

A memo prepared by LFC analysts told lawmakers that felony arrests, convictions and prison admissions in the 2nd Judicial District – home to Albuquerque, the state’s largest city – haven’t kept up with crime.

District Attorney Raúl Torrez disputes much of the analysis.

In any case, agreeing on how to address crime is proving difficult for lawmakers.

Sen. Joseph Cervantes, a Las Cruces Democrat and chairman of his chamber’s Judiciary Committee, has turned his panel this session into a public forum of sorts for public safety ideas and research.

He and his colleagues have heard from – and bluntly questioned – police, prosecutors, defense attorneys and the judiciary about weak points in the criminal justice system.

“Simple-minded solutions are not going to do anything but get good press,” Cervantes said in an interview.

He also has pointed out that Las Cruces and other parts of New Mexico have seen much lower homicide rates than Albuquerque in recent years.

Detention debate

Perhaps the most high-profile crime proposal in the Legislature this year is a plan to revise New Mexico’s pretrial detention law.

The legislation, House Bill 5, is aimed at making it easier to hold people accused of certain crimes in jail until their trial.

Police and prosecutors say they’re tired of arresting and prosecuting the same people over and over. But the measure has faced bipartisan skepticism – both about its constitutionality and whether other criminal justice changes would be more effective.

The legislation – backed by Lujan Grisham, Torrez and Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, all Democrats – has moved slowly so far, clearing just one of the two House committees it’s been assigned to.

If approved by the full House, the measure would also have to navigate the Senate and any committees it’s assigned to there by Feb. 17 to reach the governor’s desk.

Lujan Grisham herself has expressed frustration at how crime-related bills are faring at the Roundhouse.

She described herself as a “fighter” and said she will continue to push lawmakers to pass the bills, but she acknowledged the pretrial detention measure could face long odds due to skepticism from some top-ranking Democratic lawmakers.

“I don’t know that I can get that over the finish line,” the governor told members of the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce on Friday.

Constitutional concerns about the pretrial detention bill are legitimate, she said, but lawmakers could provide legal safeguards while still advancing that and other proposals.

“When you have an acute public safety issue, you have to address it right now,” Lujan Grisham said.

Albuquerque city officials have pitched a broader legislative package – not just the pretrial detention bill – in recent weeks as they’ve lobbied lawmakers for help.

Among the proposals they’re supporting are a statewide Violence Intervention Program that seeks to keep people from reoffending; a law targeting “chop shops” that dismantle stolen vehicles; penalty enhancements for crimes involving firearms; and requiring gun owners to securely store their firearms away from children.

“We need to stop trying to find one person to blame or one solution to push and instead support and fix the criminal justice system from all directions,” Sarita Nair, the chief administrative officer under Keller, told the Senate Judiciary Committee in a recent hearing.

Financial clash

The state budget is also ensnared in the crime debate.

The $8.5 billion spending plan passed the House on a 56-13 vote last week – picking up some bipartisan support – and is now before the Senate Finance Committee.

The legislation, House Bill 2, includes raises of nearly 16% for State Police officers and $5 million for law enforcement retention bonuses.

It would also funnel more money into programs aimed at reducing criminal recidivism, such as transitional housing for convicts reentering the community.

But Lujan Grisham has called for a $100 million fund to retain and recruit officers and the Governor’s Office has indicated she would not sign the budget into law in its current form.

“We do not have enough police officers in the state of New Mexico,” the governor said in her recent remarks to Albuquerque business leaders.

Cervantes, for his part, said his hearings have convinced him that New Mexico should boost funding for the pretrial supervision of people accused of a crime. The system needs enough funding, he said, to ensure those wearing an ankle monitor are tracked all day, every day, throughout the state.

‘Failure to communicate’

Some of the proposals backed by Rehm, a retired sheriff’s captain, are advancing in the Legislature this session, in contrast to past years.

Two separate proposals to abolish the six-year statute of limitations on second degree murder, for example, have advanced through at least their first committees.

Two years ago, a similar proposal by Rehm wasn’t added to the legislative agenda by the governor, keeping it from moving through the Legislature at all.

Three years ago, the idea passed one committee, then died in its second.

Rehm is hoping for more success this time but isn’t convinced, even as the statute of limitations measure advances further than it has in years.

“Right now, I don’t know if anything is going to get through,” he said.

Cervantes, by contrast, said his hearings have demonstrated the need for action that goes beyond passing new laws.

Parts of the criminal justice system, he said, appear to be working at cross purposes.

Police and prosecutors want to hold more people in jail before trial, for example, while the Bernaillo County jail faces a staffing shortage and litigation.

Torrez, the district attorney, has sued the 2nd Judicial District Court seeking GPS location records for two defendants arrested on new crimes while wearing court-ordered ankle monitors.

“My theme for this session has been from ‘Cool Hand Luke,’ the movie,” Cervantes said. “What we have here is a failure to communicate.”

Federal oversight, he said, is also a factor. Albuquerque police, for example, are operating under a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice following a 2014 federal investigation that found a pattern of officers’ violating people’s rights through excessive force.

“One of the goals of these hearings,” Cervantes said, “has been to have people talking in an open way that they just don’t do enough of. A lot of the solutions are not things that the Legislature can do with state law.”

That isn’t an answer likely to satisfy lawmakers backing tough-on-crime bills this session.

Forty-four proposals on crime and criminal penalties have been filed in this year’s session.

Their fate will come into focus over the next 11 days.