 Plan to gun down feral cattle spurs concern among ranchers - Albuquerque Journal

Plan to gun down feral cattle spurs concern among ranchers

By Susan Montoya Bryan / Associated Press

A cow grazes in the Gila National Forest. Forest officials say about 250 unbranded and unauthorized cattle in the Gila Wilderness pose a significant threat to sensitive habits along streams and wetlands. (Richard Pipes/Journal)

A plan by U.S. Forest Service officials to put a dent in the population of feral cattle on national forest land near the New Mexico-Arizona border is drawing fire from ranchers who say gunning down the animals from helicopters is a violation of federal law and won’t help to solve the problem.

The New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association is concerned about the ability of the wildlife agents to delineate branded from unbranded livestock, saying mistakenly killing cows with brands would amount to the taking of private property.

Environmentalists also have long voiced concerns that leaving cow carcasses on the landscape will only help condition Mexican gray wolves to prey on livestock. Ranchers worry the upcoming aerial gunning operation on the Gila National Forest could exacerbate conflicts with the endangered species.

Forest officials said Friday they are working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services to remove all unbranded and unauthorized cattle from the Gila Wilderness, saying the animals pose a significant threat to sensitive habitats along streams and wetlands. A previous effort by a contractor to catch and remove wild cattle from the area netted about 20 animals.

Citing the rugged terrain, forest officials said it’s difficult to say how many feral cattle are in the wilderness, but they believe there could be as many as 250.

The Cattle Growers’ Association argues that since the exact number is unknown, there is no way to hold federal officials accountable or determine if progress is being made in reducing the population.

Loren Patterson, president of the ranchers group, said the situation is the result of “many years of mismanagement by the Forest Service.”

“New Mexico Cattle Growers’ members understand that estray cattle are not good for the multi-use doctrine embraced by our federally administered lands,” Patterson said in a statement. “This situation took years to create, and a final solution may take years to achieve.”

Regional forest service officials said in a statement Friday that the most efficient way to deal with this issue is “with the responsible removal of the cattle” and the agency’s primary mission is to protect the sustainable use of the forest.

The association contends there is no federal statute or regulation that allows for the Forest Service to gun down livestock and that rounding up and impounding livestock is allowed only after certain conditions are met. The group said government agencies should provide adequate notice and allow public comment before “imposing their will to proceed as they deem equitable.”

A similar proposal was floated by forest officials last year. That prompted a notice of intent to sue by ranchers, a coalition of Arizona and New Mexico counties and others. The New Mexico Livestock Board also rejected any discussion of aerial gunning.

Some ranchers pointed out that the planned operation follows a series of recent settlements between the federal government and environmentalists that aim to keep livestock out of riparian areas on forest lands in the Southwest. They questioned why federal officials are resorting to lethal means with cattle despite the push by environmentalists and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to handle problem wolves with nonlethal methods such as hazing.

Nelson Shirley with Spur Lake Cattle Co. said persistent efforts by environmentalists to get the federal government to retire more grazing allotments have resulted in more feral cattle on the landscape.

“There’s nobody to keep the fences up and nobody there to brand these cattle and do something with them,” he said. “The Forest Service is to blame for leaving so many permits vacant. Getting ranchers back on these allotments to fix fences and gather cattle would help to solve the problem.”

Federal wildlife officials also are in the midst of conducting an annual survey of Mexican gray wolves along the New Mexico-Arizona border. The results are expected in the coming weeks.

The survey done last year showed at least 186 Mexican gray wolves in the two states. That marks the fifth straight year that the endangered species increased its numbers.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Friday in a statement that it does not think the operation will have an effect on wolves “due to the short-term nature of the carcasses and the limited utilization of the area by Mexican wolves.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
A benchmark moment
ABQnews Seeker
Passion for civil rights fueled Urias' ... Passion for civil rights fueled Urias' rise to federal judgeship
2
Crime proposals spark interest, debate at Roundhouse
ABQnews Seeker
NM lawmakers give tough-on-crime bills a ... NM lawmakers give tough-on-crime bills a long, hard look
3
Former judge turned priest, Mescall, dies at 74 in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Mescall practiced law in Albuquerque, was ... Mescall practiced law in Albuquerque, was priest in native city of Chicago
4
Plan to gun down feral cattle spurs concern among ...
ABQnews Seeker
Environmentalists worry carcasses will condition wolves ... Environmentalists worry carcasses will condition wolves to prey on livestock
5
Bill boosting teacher pay passes the Senate
ABQnews Seeker
Proposal to raise starting educator salary ... Proposal to raise starting educator salary to $50K per year approved 35-0
6
Footage of police raid in Española goes viral
ABQnews Seeker
Video of May 18 incident shows ... Video of May 18 incident shows parents, children ordered off bus
7
Prep basketball: Hines leads Eldorado girls, West Mesa boys ...
ABQnews Seeker
Class 5A's two leading girls basketball ... Class 5A's two leading girls basketball scorers were in the same building Saturday afternoon, yet neither proved to be the most offensively impactful player ...
8
House endorses bill targeting overdose deaths
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico would legalize the possession ... New Mexico would legalize the possession of test strips used to detect fentanyl under a bill adopted by the state House late Saturday and ...
9
Albuquerque restaurant inspections for Feb. 7, 2022
ABQnews Seeker
Blue Door Patisserie, 900 Park SW ... Blue Door Patisserie, 900 Park SW (Jan. 21)