 I-40 reconstruction project on West Side begins Monday - Albuquerque Journal

I-40 reconstruction project on West Side begins Monday

By Journal Staff Report

Work to rebuild both the east- and westbound lanes of Interstate 40 between 98th and Coors on Albuquerque’s West Side is set to begin Monday, Feb. 7.

The state Department of Transportation said Mountain States Constructors is the contractor on the $19.5 million project.

“During the first phase of construction, drivers should expect shoulder closures and temporary ramp closures along the construction route,” the DOT said in a Friday news release.

Work will take place Monday-Friday, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., and is weather permitting.

The project is scheduled to be completed this fall.

Project updates will be posted at nmroads.com.


