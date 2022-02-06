 Combat sports: Shields wins big - Albuquerque Journal

Combat sports: Shields wins big

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

In Cardiff, Wales, Claressa Shields retained four versions of the women’s middleweight boxing title on Saturday with a victory by lopsided unanimous decision over Slovenia’s Ema Kozin.

Shields, who lives in Flint, Michigan, has spent several months training in Albuquerque (Jackson-Wink) for MMA but not for boxing.

All three judges scored every round of the 10-round bout for Shields (100-90). Shields is now 12-0 with two KOs. Kozin (21-1-1, 11 KOs) lost for the first time as a pro.

The plan is for Shields to face England’s Savannah Marshall, the only boxer to have beaten her, sometime this summer. Marshall (11-0, nine KOs as a pro) defeated Shields by decision at the world amateur championships in 2012.

Marshall is scheduled to face Belgium’s Femke Hermans (12-3, five KOs) in Newcastle, England on March 12.

Assuming all goes as expected in the ring, it’s not clear when or if Shields will return to Albuquerque and resume her MMA career. She’s 1-1 in the cage, having defeated Brittney Elkin by third-round TKO in June 2021 and lost by split decision to Abby Montes in October. Both fights were on Professional Fighters League cards.

ARGUETA WINS: In Hammond, Indiana, Jackson-Wink bantamweight Dan Argueta (7-0) defeated Brazil’s Mairon Santos (12-1) by third-round TKO on Friday in the main event of an LFA card.

Argueta’s victory continued a strong early 2020 for Jackson-Wink. His win was the Albuquerque gym’s second in two weeks in an LFA main event and fourth overall on LFA cards.

On Jan. 14, J-W welterweight Chris Brown (8-3) defeated Texan Steve Jones (8-3) by third-round TKO on an LFA card in Dallas.

On that same card, Jackson-Wink bantamweight Isaiah Gutierrez (7-1) defeated Texan Keeton Gorton (6-6) by second-round submission (guillotine choke).

On Friday’s LFA card in Indiana, J-W lightweight Josh Streacker (8-4) defeated Brazil’s Miguel Jacob (5-2) by split decision.

 


