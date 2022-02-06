 Navy identifies SEAL trainee who died after 'Hell Week' - Albuquerque Journal

Navy identifies SEAL trainee who died after ‘Hell Week’

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

SAN DIEGO — A Navy SEAL candidate who who died just hours after completing the grueling Hell Week test was identified Sunday as a 24-year-old sailor who joined the military last year.

Seaman Kyle Mullen died at a San Diego area hospital on Friday after he and another SEAL trainee reported experiencing symptoms of an unknown illness, the Navy said.

The other sailor, whose name has not been released, was hospitalized in stable condition, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Sunday.

The cause of death is unknown and under investigation. Both men fell ill just hours after they successfully completed the test that ends the first phase of assessment and selection for the elite Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) class.

The Navy said neither one had experienced an accident or unusual incident during the five-and-a-half-day Hell Week.

Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III, the commander of Naval Special Warfare Command in Coronado, California, offered his sympathies to Mullen’s family in a statement.

“We are extending every form of support we can to the Mullen family and Kyle’s BUD/S classmates,” Howard said.

Mullen joined the Navy in March 2021, according to his Navy biography. He reported to SEAL training in Coronado in July, the Union-Tribune said.

The Hell Week test is part of the BUD/S class, which involves basic underwater demolition, survival and other combat tactics. It comes in the fourth week as SEAL candidates are being assessed and hoping to be selected for training within the Naval Special Warfare Basic Training Command.

The SEAL program tests physical and psychological strength along with water competency and leadership skills. The program is so grueling that at least 50% to 60% don’t make it through Hell Week, when candidates are pushed to the limit.

The last SEAL candidate to die during the assessment phase was 21-year-old Seaman James Derek Lovelace in 2016. He was struggling to tread water in full gear in a giant pool when his instructor pushed him underwater at least twice. He lost consciousness and died.

His death was initially ruled a homicide by the San Diego County Medical Examiner. A year later, after an investigation, the Navy said it would not pursue criminal charges in Lovelace’s drowning. An autopsy revealed he had an enlarged heart that contributed to his death, and that he also had an abnormal coronary artery, which has been associated with sudden cardiac death, especially in athletes.

It was unclear from the autopsy report how much Lovelace’s heart abnormalities contributed to his death.

The latest death also comes just two months after a Navy SEAL commander died from injuries he suffered during a training accident in Virginia. Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois, 43, fell while fast-roping down from a helicopter, and he died several days later.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
A benchmark moment
ABQnews Seeker
Passion for civil rights fueled Urias' ... Passion for civil rights fueled Urias' rise to federal judgeship
2
Footage of police raid in Española goes viral
ABQnews Seeker
Video of May 18 incident shows ... Video of May 18 incident shows parents, children ordered off bus
3
Crime proposals spark interest, debate at Roundhouse
ABQnews Seeker
NM lawmakers give tough-on-crime bills a ... NM lawmakers give tough-on-crime bills a long, hard look
4
Bill boosting teacher pay passes the Senate
ABQnews Seeker
Proposal to raise starting educator salary ... Proposal to raise starting educator salary to $50K per year approved 35-0
5
Former judge turned priest, Thomas Mescall, dies at 74
ABQnews Seeker
Mescall practiced law in Albuquerque, was ... Mescall practiced law in Albuquerque, was priest in native city of Chicago
6
Plan to gun down feral cattle spurs concern among ...
ABQnews Seeker
Environmentalists worry carcasses will condition wolves ... Environmentalists worry carcasses will condition wolves to prey on livestock
7
House endorses bill targeting overdose deaths
ABQnews Seeker
Measure would legalize possession of test ... Measure would legalize possession of test strips for fentanyl
8
Rio Grande High student dies rendering aid in storm
ABQnews Seeker
Senior hit by pickup as he ... Senior hit by pickup as he tried to free stuck car
9
City, union make deal to boost police pay
ABQnews Seeker
Critics say agreement will create 'culture ... Critics say agreement will create 'culture of impunity'
10
Tax cut package weighed amid record state revenue
ABQnews Seeker
Provisions added, subtracted as measure advances ... Provisions added, subtracted as measure advances toward a vote