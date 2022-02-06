 10 Cuban migrants rescued from sinking vessel off Florida - Albuquerque Journal

10 Cuban migrants rescued from sinking vessel off Florida

By Associated Press

MIAMI — Ten Cuban migrants in a sinking vessel were rescued off the Florida coast, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard boat spotted the vessel Thursday about 40 miles (about 64 kilometers) off Key Largo, the Coast Guard said in a tweet.

“They didn’t have lifejackets or safety equipment,” said Capt. Shawn Koch, commanding officer of Air Station Miami. “If the air crew hadn’t found them on the patrol, these people would not have survived the night.”

Six migrants were repatriated to Cuba, and four others were evacuated to Florida for medical treatment, the Coast Guard said.

The rescue came two weeks after a boat believed to be used for human smuggling capsized off Florida’s coast en route from the Bahamas. Only one of the 40 passengers survived.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
A benchmark moment
ABQnews Seeker
Passion for civil rights fueled Urias' ... Passion for civil rights fueled Urias' rise to federal judgeship
2
Footage of police raid in Española goes viral
ABQnews Seeker
Video of May 18 incident shows ... Video of May 18 incident shows parents, children ordered off bus
3
Crime proposals spark interest, debate at Roundhouse
ABQnews Seeker
NM lawmakers give tough-on-crime bills a ... NM lawmakers give tough-on-crime bills a long, hard look
4
Bill boosting teacher pay passes the Senate
ABQnews Seeker
Proposal to raise starting educator salary ... Proposal to raise starting educator salary to $50K per year approved 35-0
5
Former judge turned priest, Thomas Mescall, dies at 74
ABQnews Seeker
Mescall practiced law in Albuquerque, was ... Mescall practiced law in Albuquerque, was priest in native city of Chicago
6
Plan to gun down feral cattle spurs concern among ...
ABQnews Seeker
Environmentalists worry carcasses will condition wolves ... Environmentalists worry carcasses will condition wolves to prey on livestock
7
House endorses bill targeting overdose deaths
ABQnews Seeker
Measure would legalize possession of test ... Measure would legalize possession of test strips for fentanyl
8
Rio Grande High student dies rendering aid in storm
ABQnews Seeker
Senior hit by pickup as he ... Senior hit by pickup as he tried to free stuck car
9
City, union make deal to boost police pay
ABQnews Seeker
Critics say agreement will create 'culture ... Critics say agreement will create 'culture of impunity'
10
Tax cut package weighed amid record state revenue
ABQnews Seeker
Provisions added, subtracted as measure advances ... Provisions added, subtracted as measure advances toward a vote