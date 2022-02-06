Denver-area police identify suspect in fatal church shooting

AURORA, Colo. — Authorities on Sunday identified a suspect in a church shooting in a Denver suburb in which a woman was killed and two men were injured.

Police in Aurora are looking for Jose De Jesus Montoya Villa, who was the boyfriend or ex-boyfriend of the 36-year-old woman who was killed at Iglesia Faro De Luz church on Friday night, police spokesperson Matthew Longshore said.

Two men, ages 40 and 42, were shot and taken to the hospital, but were expected to survive. police said.

There is a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Montoya Villa, 31. Officers have a warrant charging him with first-degree murder, Longshore said.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Police say a group of about 20 people were in the church at the time of the shooting.