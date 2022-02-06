 Austin residents must boil water after treatment plant issue - Albuquerque Journal

Austin residents must boil water after treatment plant issue

By Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued for residents in Austin after a problem at a water treatment plant, officials said.

When the city issued the boil water notice Saturday evening, Mayor Steve Adler said it appeared “this will be over in a couple of days.”

The city is also prohibiting outdoor water use and asking residents to curtail indoor water use, in addition to requiring commercial customers to reduce water consumption.

Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros said the Ullrich Water Treatment Plant had a treatment process “upset” that resulted in a spike in turbidity, which is the measurement of the water’s clarity.

The city said that turbidity can interfere with disinfection and provide a medium for microbial growth, and may also indicate the presence of disease-causing organisms like bacteria, viruses and parasites.

Meszaros said though that there have been no indications of contamination.

“This was a very short term event. … Very low risk, but regulations are regulations and we have to do this boil water notice and and really encourage people you know to treat it seriously,” Meszaros said.

Meszaros told the Austin American-Statesman on Sunday that they are still trying to determine what happened but that the problem was likely caused by a “a staff operations issue” and “how we operate the plant.”

Austin had freezing temperatures last week but officials said the boil water notice wasn’t related to the winter weather.

The city, which has a population of about 960,000, has opened water distribution sites for the public.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Austin residents must boil water after treatment plant issue
Around the Region
A boil water notice has been ... A boil water notice has been issued for residents in Austin after a problem at a water treatment plant, officials said. When the city ...
2
University of Arizona archive devoted to video games study
Around the Region
When it comes to games, Ken ... When it comes to games, Ken McAllister and Judd Ruggill don't play around. The two University of Arizona humanities professors have spent the past ...
3
Denver-area police identify suspect in fatal church shooting
Around the Region
Authorities on Sunday identified a suspect ... Authorities on Sunday identified a suspect in a church shooting in a Denver suburb in which a woman was killed and two men were ...
4
Split Colorado school board fires superintendent
Around the Region
Four new conservative members of a ... Four new conservative members of a school board south of Denver voted to fire the superintendent at the end of a week of controversy ...
5
Maricopa County Judge Rosa Mroz dies from crash injuries
Around the Region
Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Rosa ... Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Rosa Mroz died Saturday after being critically injured when she was struck by a car three days earlier, the ...
6
Police: Kidnapping suspect asked for Bloomberg's daughters
Around the Region
A man who allegedly kidnapped an ... A man who allegedly kidnapped an employee at the Colorado ranch owned by former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg at first asked her ...
7
Texas man pleads not guilty to making threats after ...
Around the Region
A Texas man accused of posting ... A Texas man accused of posting a message on Craigslist after the 2020 election calling on 'patriots' in Georgia to 'put a bullet' in ...
8
Jail inmate death due to overdose; homicide probe underway
Around the Region
A Pima County jail inmate's death ... A Pima County jail inmate's death last month was due to a drug overdose and is now being investigated as a homicide, the Sheriff's ...
9
University of Arizona names Balafas 1st female police chief
Around the Region
University of Arizona officials have hired ... University of Arizona officials have hired the school's first female police chief. Paula Balafas will begin her new job early next month, officials said ...