 Police: Gunman killed 4, then himself in Texas - Albuquerque Journal

Police: Gunman killed 4, then himself in Texas

By Associated Press

CORSICANA, Texas — A gunman in Texas killed four members of his own family, including a child, before fatally shooting himself as officers approached, police said Saturday.

Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson told the Corsicana Daily Sun that one shooting was reported overnight in Corsicana, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Dallas, and the second was discovered by authorities in Frost, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Corsicana.

The suspect was identified as Kevin Milazzo, 41. Milazzo’s 68-year-old stepfather and 61-year-old mother, William and Connie Mimms, were killed. The other victims were the suspect’s 21-year-old son, Joshua Milazzo, and Hunter Freeman, the 4-year-old son of the suspect’s former girlfriend.

Two people were also wounded in the shooting in Corsicana and a third was wounded in Frost, Johnson said. All three were hospitalized in critical condition, he said. Authorities have not released the names of the injured.

Johnson said the suspect’s vehicle was found using GPS and police arranged for the monitoring service to shut off the vehicle’s engine.

Johnson said officers approached the vehicle to find the man inside with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and he died at a hospital.


