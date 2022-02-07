 Armed shoplifting takes scary turn at ABQ grocery store - Albuquerque Journal

Armed shoplifting takes scary turn at ABQ grocery store

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

An chaotic attempt to steal a case of beer from an Albuquerque grocery store Sunday morning took a violent turn when the would-be thief got caught by a security guard and pulled a gun on him.

The security guard was able to wrestle the gun away and then hold off the man and another suspect, also armed with a gun, for several minutes as they fought with him.

Albuquerque police on Sunday night released details and security footage of the crime, which happened at the Smith’s grocery store, 320 Yale SE, around 8:30 a.m.

“The reason we’re bringing this to light today … is because we’re seeing this every single day our officers are seeing it, and the public sick and tired of seeing it at a Smith’s grocery store,” Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, “It was kind of a chaotic situation. There were customers in the store and it was a pretty scary situation.”

Security footage shows the guard pinning the shoplifting suspect on the floor near the self checkout. Gallegos said the guard wrestled a firearm away from the suspect.

The footage shows the suspect is able to squirm his way toward the exit door, makes a move for that door but returns to confront the guard.

Eventually, three other individuals enter the store including one with a firearm, who points it at the guard and tries to get the original weapon back.

Footage shows the guard fighting off two of the suspects, who at times both point the weapon directly at him but don’t fire, for about two minutes before the suspects leave. The suspects left in a white Kia, Gallegos said.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Link to security video: IMG_1630-1


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Armed shoplifting takes scary turn at ABQ grocery store
ABQnews Seeker
Two with handguns involved in trying ... Two with handguns involved in trying to steal case of beer
2
Three weeks left to enter Journal's Top Workplaces program
ABQnews Seeker
The program, which is free to ... The program, which is free to participants, offers New Mexico employers reliable feedback on their ability to attract and retain quality workers.
3
I-40 reconstruction project on West Side begins Monday
ABQnews Seeker
Work to rebuild both the east- ... Work to rebuild both the east- and westbound lanes of Interstate 40 between 98th and Coors on Albuquerque's West Side is set to begin ...
4
Emptying the Notebook: Lobo offense destroys usually defensive Air ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, stats, ... Here are some extra notes, stats, videos and other odds & ends I emptied out of the old notebook after Saturday's Lobo game at ...
5
TOP OF MIND: What is the top priority you ...
ABQnews Seeker
This week's question: What is the ... This week's question: What is the top priority you would like lawmakers to address during this 30-day session? Want to participate in Top of ...
6
House afire: Point guard goes for 42 in road ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jaelen House scored 42 points and ... Jaelen House scored 42 points and the UNM Lobos picked up their first conference road win of the season at Air Force on Saturday ...
7
Crime proposals spark interest, debate at Roundhouse
ABQnews Seeker
NM lawmakers give tough-on-crime bills a ... NM lawmakers give tough-on-crime bills a long, hard look
8
Former judge turned priest, Thomas Mescall, dies at 74
ABQnews Seeker
Mescall practiced law in Albuquerque, was ... Mescall practiced law in Albuquerque, was priest in native city of Chicago
9
Plan to gun down feral cattle spurs concern among ...
ABQnews Seeker
Environmentalists worry carcasses will condition wolves ... Environmentalists worry carcasses will condition wolves to prey on livestock