Armed shoplifting takes scary turn at ABQ grocery store

An chaotic attempt to steal a case of beer from an Albuquerque grocery store Sunday morning took a violent turn when the would-be thief got caught by a security guard and pulled a gun on him.

The security guard was able to wrestle the gun away and then hold off the man and another suspect, also armed with a gun, for several minutes as they fought with him.

Albuquerque police on Sunday night released details and security footage of the crime, which happened at the Smith’s grocery store, 320 Yale SE, around 8:30 a.m.

“The reason we’re bringing this to light today … is because we’re seeing this every single day our officers are seeing it, and the public sick and tired of seeing it at a Smith’s grocery store,” Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, “It was kind of a chaotic situation. There were customers in the store and it was a pretty scary situation.”

Security footage shows the guard pinning the shoplifting suspect on the floor near the self checkout. Gallegos said the guard wrestled a firearm away from the suspect.

The footage shows the suspect is able to squirm his way toward the exit door, makes a move for that door but returns to confront the guard.

Eventually, three other individuals enter the store including one with a firearm, who points it at the guard and tries to get the original weapon back.

Footage shows the guard fighting off two of the suspects, who at times both point the weapon directly at him but don’t fire, for about two minutes before the suspects leave. The suspects left in a white Kia, Gallegos said.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Link to security video: IMG_1630-1