 Belen man indicted in hit-and-run crash that left a boy dead - Albuquerque Journal

Belen man indicted in hit-and-run crash that left a boy dead

By Associated Press

The driver suspected in a December hit-and-run that left a 7-year-old boy dead in Albuquerque has been indicted, according to authorities.

Sergio Almanza (Source: APD)

Prosecutors said 27-year-old Sergio Almanza of Belen is facing six charges in the case including homicide by vehicle, driving while under the influence, leaving the scene of a fatal accident and tampering with evidence.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Almanza surrendered to authorities in southwest New Mexico seven weeks after the fatal crash.

Almanza remains jailed without bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 14.

It was unclear Sunday if Almanza has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

Authorities said Pronoy Bhattacharya was with his family on Dec. 12 as they walked across a street after attending the River of Lights show at the ABQ BioPark.

Almanza was driving an illegal off-road vehicle and allegedly ran a red light before hitting the boy and then fleeing the scene, authorities said.

Authorities said tips from the public enabled investigators to identify Almanza as the suspected driver.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
A benchmark moment
ABQnews Seeker
Passion for civil rights fueled Urias' ... Passion for civil rights fueled Urias' rise to federal judgeship
2
Footage of police raid in Española goes viral
ABQnews Seeker
Video of May 18 incident shows ... Video of May 18 incident shows parents, children ordered off bus
3
Crime proposals spark interest, debate at Roundhouse
ABQnews Seeker
NM lawmakers give tough-on-crime bills a ... NM lawmakers give tough-on-crime bills a long, hard look
4
Bill boosting teacher pay passes the Senate
ABQnews Seeker
Proposal to raise starting educator salary ... Proposal to raise starting educator salary to $50K per year approved 35-0
5
Former judge turned priest, Thomas Mescall, dies at 74
ABQnews Seeker
Mescall practiced law in Albuquerque, was ... Mescall practiced law in Albuquerque, was priest in native city of Chicago
6
Plan to gun down feral cattle spurs concern among ...
ABQnews Seeker
Environmentalists worry carcasses will condition wolves ... Environmentalists worry carcasses will condition wolves to prey on livestock
7
House endorses bill targeting overdose deaths
ABQnews Seeker
Measure would legalize possession of test ... Measure would legalize possession of test strips for fentanyl
8
Rio Grande High student dies rendering aid in storm
ABQnews Seeker
Senior hit by pickup as he ... Senior hit by pickup as he tried to free stuck car
9
City, union make deal to boost police pay
ABQnews Seeker
Critics say agreement will create 'culture ... Critics say agreement will create 'culture of impunity'
10
Tax cut package weighed amid record state revenue
ABQnews Seeker
Provisions added, subtracted as measure advances ... Provisions added, subtracted as measure advances toward a vote