Belen man indicted in hit-and-run crash that left a boy dead

The driver suspected in a December hit-and-run that left a 7-year-old boy dead in Albuquerque has been indicted, according to authorities.

Prosecutors said 27-year-old Sergio Almanza of Belen is facing six charges in the case including homicide by vehicle, driving while under the influence, leaving the scene of a fatal accident and tampering with evidence.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Almanza surrendered to authorities in southwest New Mexico seven weeks after the fatal crash.

Almanza remains jailed without bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 14.

It was unclear Sunday if Almanza has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

Authorities said Pronoy Bhattacharya was with his family on Dec. 12 as they walked across a street after attending the River of Lights show at the ABQ BioPark.

Almanza was driving an illegal off-road vehicle and allegedly ran a red light before hitting the boy and then fleeing the scene, authorities said.

Authorities said tips from the public enabled investigators to identify Almanza as the suspected driver.