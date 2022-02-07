College Football: Run game key to Lobo offense

When spring football begins for the University of New Mexico on Tuesday, the Lobos will begin working to improve an offense that finished 130th and dead-last in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

The foundation of the UNM offense is expected to be a running game that has been in great transition since the Lobos’ 3-9 season ended in November.

New Mexico will be without its two leading rushers — Aaron Dumas and Bobby Cole — after both went into the transfer portal and left the team. That means for the third straight season, UNM will have a new top running back.

For the spring, redshirt sophomore Nate Jones and junior Sherod White, a junior college transfer from Mt. San Jacinto in Riverside County, California, are expected to get the majority of the reps, Gonzales said. They’ll be in an offense that’s expected to be run-heavy and based on the triple option.

“That’s as good of a duo that we’ve had in our backfield,” said Gonzales, who is excited about the running backs overall. “It’s going to be the deepest we’ve been in that room and probably the most talented.”

Jones’ story has Prodigal Son vibes. After the 2020 season, when he was second on the team in rushing with 210 yards and two touchdowns on 41 carries as a freshman, he missed spring football with the Lobos because he was not meeting the team’s standards, Gonzales said without getting into specifics.

Not long after that, Jones entered the transfer portal. Jones said he was humbled when he didn’t receive that much attention while in the transfer portal.

Before preseason camp began last year, Jones decided he wanted to come back on the team. He vowed to work harder and regain his role as a key contributor.

Gonzales put him on the scout team and challenged him to work his way up the depth chart. By the end of the season, Gonzales praised Jones for his work ethic and for meeting all his expectations.

White rushed for 1,001 yards for Mt. San Jacinto last year when he averaged 7.3 yards per carry. He scored 15 rushing touchdowns and showed his versatility with 37 receptions for 483 yards and five more touchdowns. He earned junior college All-America honors and was named the team’s MVP.

The Lobos will also have a new running backs coach because Jordan Somerville left UNM to become an offensive assistant at Oregon.

UNM special teams coach Jamie Christian will also be the running backs coach in his third year with the Lobos. Before UNM, Christian had been the running backs coach at Fresno State, where he developed Ronnie Rivers and Jordan Mims. Rivers finished his career third on Fresno State’s all-time rushing list with 3,352 yards. Mims is expected to be among the top backs in the Mountain West as he returns for his final season with the Bulldogs.

Christian, a former fullback at Fresno State (1991-93), also recruited running back Charles Williams to UNLV when he worked for the Rebels. Williams went on to become UNLV’s all-time leading rusher with 4,201 yards after his super senior season last year.

Christian has experienced runners at UNM in Jones and White, but there will also be some young athletes eager to get in the mix in August, including incoming freshmen Christian Washington, Myron Carter and Zach Vigil.

Washington, from Helix High in San Diego, California, and Carter, from Spring High in Houston, both have great speed with 100-yard times in the 10.5-second range, Gonzales said.

Vigil was named the Gatorade New Mexico Player of the Year after the 5-10, 185-pound workhorse ran for 1,553 yards and 30 touchdowns for the Rio Rancho Rams in his senior season.

Carter and Vigil are capable of playing as slot wide receivers but will begin at UNM as running backs, Gonzales said.

During the spring, the Lobos will have junior Bobby Wooden, a former wide receiver who adds more speed to the running backs.

Peyton Dixon, a junior who rushed for 95 yards in the season finale, will be out for the spring after having surgery on his wrist, Gonzales said.

Chad Alexander, a redshirt junior, also adds depth and is an option as a return specialist on special teams.