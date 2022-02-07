 NM proposes mine disaster relief projects - Albuquerque Journal

NM proposes mine disaster relief projects

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

Dan Bender, with the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office, takes a water sample from the Animas River near Durango, Colo., after the 2015 Gold King Mine disaster. (Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald)

The Gold King Mine disaster turned the Animas and San Juan rivers yellow and orange with acid mine drainage in August 2015.

Now, the New Mexico Office of the Natural Resources Trustee has released a proposal for using the $1 million it received from last year’s settlement with mining company Sunnyside Gold Corp.

Trustee Maggie Hart Stebbins said the project proposals that her office received focused on economic losses in northwestern New Mexico, where the spill affected water and land.

“These will be tangible, visible projects that hopefully help people feel a little bit compensated for what they’ve lost,” she said.

The four proposed projects include $160,000 for San Juan County to build a boat ramp on the Animas River in Cedar Hill near the Colorado state line.

Hart Stebbins said increased river access would target outdoor recreation revenue losses that happened after the blowout, when residents and tourists avoided the river that was laden with heavy metals and mine sludge.

A $300,000 farmers’ market pavilion at Gateway Park along the river in Farmington would also be funded under the proposal.

The city says the project would address regional agricultural losses with a new venue for local farmers to sell their crops.

“Many farmers in the area did not irrigate for that (2015) season, and some have never gone back to irrigating their fields,” Hart Stebbins said. “There continues to be a stigma where people don’t want to purchase agricultural products from that area because of fear of contamination from the Gold King Mine release.”

The San Juan County Soil and Water Conservation District would use $280,000 to start a soil health project with farmers who faced irrigation shutoffs after the disaster.

The district estimates that a regenerative agriculture program could significantly reduce sediment runoff into the river.

The Tse Dáá K’áán, or Hogback, Navajo community would receive $250,000 for three new irrigation pumps to deliver San Juan River water to 55 farmers on nearly 1,000 acres.

The office will publish a final plan after the public comment period closes March 2.

Project contracting could begin by the end of March.

The state of New Mexico and the Navajo Nation each received $10 million from last year’s settlement.

New Mexico’s litigation against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over the Gold King spill is ongoing.

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.

 

Public comment
The draft restoration plan is available at onrt.env.nm.gov/gold-king-mine-documents

Comments can be emailed to nm.onrt@state.nm.us with subject line “Draft Restoration Plan for the Gold King Mine Release” or mailed to Michelle Hunter, New Mexico Office of Natural Resources Trustee, 121 Tijeras Avenue NE, Suite 1000, Albuquerque, NM, 87102

Public comment period ends at 5 p.m. March 2


