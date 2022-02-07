 Shoplifting attempt at Smith's takes a scary turn - Albuquerque Journal

Shoplifting attempt at Smith’s takes a scary turn

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

A chaotic attempt to steal a case of beer from an Albuquerque grocery store Sunday morning took a violent turn when the would-be thief got caught by a security guard and pulled a gun on him.

The security guard was able to wrestle the gun away and then hold off the man and another suspect, also armed with a gun, for several minutes as they fought with him.

Albuquerque police on Sunday night released details and security footage of the crime, which happened at the Smith’s grocery store, 320 Yale SE, around 8:30 a.m.

“The reason we’re bringing this to light today … is because we’re seeing this every single day our officers are seeing it, and the public (are) sick and tired of seeing it at a Smith’s grocery store,” Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said. “It was kind of a chaotic situation. There were customers in the store and it was a pretty scary situation.”

Security footage shows the guard pinning the shoplifting suspect on the floor near the self-checkout. Gallegos said the guard wrestled a firearm away from the suspect.

The footage shows the suspect is able to squirm his way toward the exit door, makes a move for that door but returns to confront the guard.

Eventually, three other individuals enter the store including one with a firearm, who points it at the guard and tries to get the original weapon back.

Footage shows the guard fighting off two of the suspects, who at times both point the weapon directly at him but don’t fire, for about two minutes before the suspects leave. The suspects left in a white Kia, Gallegos said.

No arrests have been made in the case.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Rash of bank robberies hits Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
According to FBI, some 20 incidents ... According to FBI, some 20 incidents have been reported since early Dec.
2
Literacy initiatives advance in Legislature
ABQnews Seeker
Programs would fund tribal libraries, teacher ... Programs would fund tribal libraries, teacher training in science of reading
3
NM proposes mine disaster relief projects
ABQnews Seeker
Initiatives target economic losses Initiatives target economic losses
4
Shoplifting attempt at Smith's takes a scary turn
ABQnews Seeker
Two armed suspects involved in trying ... Two armed suspects involved in trying to steal a case of beer
5
Republicans defend electors, said SOS knew of plans
ABQnews Seeker
Five NM Republicans signed, submitted certificate ... Five NM Republicans signed, submitted certificate that would award state's electoral votes to Trump
6
Anonymous angels were bright light during storm
ABQnews Seeker
Small group of young men, woman ... Small group of young men, woman braved cold to help motorists
7
Belen man indicted in hit-and-run crash that left a ...
ABQnews Seeker
The driver suspected in a December ... The driver suspected in a December hit-and-run that left a 7-year-old boy dead in Albuquerque has been indicted, according to authorities. Prosecutors said 27-year-old ...
8
Armed shoplifting takes scary turn at ABQ grocery store
ABQnews Seeker
Two with handguns involved in trying ... Two with handguns involved in trying to steal case of beer
9
Three weeks left to enter Journal's Top Workplaces program
ABQnews Seeker
The program, which is free to ... The program, which is free to participants, offers New Mexico employers reliable feedback on their ability to attract and retain quality workers.