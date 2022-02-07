‘Significant explosion’ destroys Paradise Valley luxury home

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — Authorities were trying to determine Sunday what caused an explosion that destroyed a luxury home in the Phoenix suburb of Paradise Valley.

Phoenix Fire Department officials said crews responded to the scene about 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

They said the home was totally destroyed and several other homes were damaged due to the “significant explosion.”

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials said technicians are investigating the area for hazardous materials, but it was still unclear what may have triggered the explosion.