 Suspect dies in attempted robbery at Avondale truck stop - Albuquerque Journal

Suspect dies in attempted robbery at Avondale truck stop

By Associated Press

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Avondale police say a 19-year-old man is dead after he tried to rob two other men at a truck stop.

Police spokesman Jaret Redfearn says the incident was reported Sunday shortly before 5 a.m. at Pilot Truck Stop.

The suspect, who has been identified as Sidney Luckett, tried to rob two victims. A physical struggle erupted between Luckett and one of them.

Investigators say that’s when Luckett pulled out a handgun and shot a victim several times.

An armed security guard who works for the truck stop shot Luckett when he pointed his gun at him.

Paramedics pronounced Luckett dead at the scene.

Redfearn says the victim is in the hospital in critical condition.

Police are still conducting an investigation.


