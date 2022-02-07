 White House: Top scientist mistreated staff, apologizes - Albuquerque Journal

White House: Top scientist mistreated staff, apologizes

By Zeke Miller / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

WASHINGTON — A White House review found credible evidence that top scientist Dr. Eric Lander violated its “Safe and Respectful Workplace Policy,” but the administration plans to keep him on the job after giving him counseling.

An internal review last year, prompted by a workplace complaint, found evidence that Lander, the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and science adviser to President Joe Biden, bullied staffers and treated them disrespectfully. That put him at odds with Biden’s day-one directive that he expected “honesty and decency” from all who worked for his administration and would fire anyone who shows disrespect to others “on the spot.”

The White House said senior administration officials had met with Lander about his actions and management of the office. It said Lander and OSTP are required to take certain corrective actions as part of the review.

“White House leadership met with Dr. Lander to discuss the seriousness of the matter and the President’s expectation that all staff interactions be conducted with respect,” the White House said. “We take this incredibly seriously and we are taking swift action to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.”

The White House said the review did not find “credible evidence” of gender-based discrimination and that the reassignment of the staffer who filed the original complaint was “deemed appropriate.”

On Friday, Lander issued an apology to staffers in his office, acknowledging “I have spoken to colleagues within OSTP in a disrespectful or demeaning way.”

“I am deeply sorry for my conduct,” he added. “I especially want to apologize to those of you who I treated poorly, or were present at the time.”

Lander, whose position was elevated to Cabinet-rank by Biden, appeared prominently with the president last week when he relaunched his “Cancer Moonshot” program to marshal federal resources behind research and treatment for cancer diseases.

The founding director of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Lander is a mathematician and molecular biologist. He was lead author of the first paper announcing the details of the human genome, the so-called “book of life.”

His confirmation to his role in the Biden administration was delayed for months as senators sought more information about meetings he had with the late Jeffrey Epstein, a disgraced financier who was charged with sex trafficking before his suicide. Lander also was criticized for downplaying the contributions of two Nobel Prize-winning female scientists.

At his confirmation hearing last year, Lander apologized for a 2016 article he wrote that downplayed the work of the female scientists. At the hearing, he also called Epstein “an abhorrent individual.″

Lander said he “understated the importance of those key advances″ by biochemists Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna. The two were later awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

The findings against Lander were first reported by Politico.

___

Associated Press writer Matthew Daly contributed to this report.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Mortgage down payment help for Santa Fe educators
From the newspaper
Few can afford housing that meets ... Few can afford housing that meets their family's needs
2
Rash of bank robberies hits Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
According to FBI, some 20 incidents ... According to FBI, some 20 incidents have been reported since early Dec.
3
Literacy initiatives advance in Legislature
ABQnews Seeker
Programs would fund tribal libraries, teacher ... Programs would fund tribal libraries, teacher training in science of reading
4
Anonymous angels were bright light during storm
ABQnews Seeker
Small group of young men, woman ... Small group of young men, woman braved cold to help motorists
5
NM proposes mine disaster relief projects
ABQnews Seeker
Initiatives target economic losses Initiatives target economic losses
6
Shoplifting attempt at Smith's takes a scary turn
ABQnews Seeker
Two armed suspects involved in trying ... Two armed suspects involved in trying to steal a case of beer
7
Republicans defend electors, said SOS knew of plans
ABQnews Seeker
Five NM Republicans signed, submitted certificate ... Five NM Republicans signed, submitted certificate that would award state's electoral votes to Trump
8
A benchmark moment
ABQnews Seeker
Passion for civil rights fueled Urias' ... Passion for civil rights fueled Urias' rise to federal judgeship
9
I-40 reconstruction project on West Side begins Monday
ABQnews Seeker
Work to rebuild both the east- ... Work to rebuild both the east- and westbound lanes of Interstate 40 between 98th and Coors on Albuquerque's West Side is set to begin ...
10
Crime proposals spark interest, debate at Roundhouse
ABQnews Seeker
NM lawmakers give tough-on-crime bills a ... NM lawmakers give tough-on-crime bills a long, hard look