 Ex-Maricopa County attorney says current office in chaos - Albuquerque Journal

Ex-Maricopa County attorney says current office in chaos

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — A mentor and predecessor of Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel says her office is in turmoil as questions about her ability to deal with her sobriety issues mount.

Former county attorney Rick Romley tells The Arizona Republic that members of her office have told him morale is at an all-time low.

“They say she is never there,” Romley said. “They say she is in over her head, and they have lost confidence…It really saddens me.”

As county attorney, Adel oversees the third-largest prosecutorial agency in the country.

County supervisors have also raised worry that Adel has not attended key meetings or weighed in on issues like the Arizona Senate’s so-called audit of 2020 election ballots tabulated in the county.

Adel, however, disputed the claims and called them “hearsay and conjecture.”

“If Mr. Romley is concerned, I wish he’d picked up the phone and talked to me,” Adel said.

She attributed the low morale to her office in the state’s most populous county being understaffed.

In November 2020, when she was elected, Adel had to undergo emergency surgery election night for a brain bleed. She was back full-time by the following spring. In August, she went to rehab for alcohol abuse, an eating disorder and other issues. In September, she confirmed she was working remotely from an out-of-state treatment facility.

Adel dismissed concerns and said on Sept. 17 that doctors approved her to return to work.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Woman falls to death from mast of historic ship ...
Around the Region
A woman fell to her death ... A woman fell to her death from a mast on a historic ship that's featured at a Texas museum after her safety harness somehow ...
2
Suspect dies in attempted robbery at Avondale truck stop
Around the Region
Avondale police say a 19-year-old man ... Avondale police say a 19-year-old man is dead after he tried to rob two other men at a truck stop. Police spokesman Jaret Redfearn ...
3
Access still an issue in Colorado's aid-in-dying programs
Around the Region
After 17 years of friendship, Kathy ... After 17 years of friendship, Kathy Escobar's friend asked her for help navigating the medical aid-in-dying program at Denver Health. Bill Ekdahl had COPD, ...
4
'Significant explosion' destroys Paradise Valley luxury home
Around the Region
Authorities were trying to determine Sunday ... Authorities were trying to determine Sunday what caused an explosion that destroyed a luxury home in the Phoenix suburb of Paradise Valley. Phoenix Fire ...
5
Remains of Korean War veteran returning to Texas
Around the Region
The remains of a Korean War ... The remains of a Korean War veteran from Texas who disappeared more than 70 years ago are being returned to the state for burial ...
6
Police: Gunman killed 4, then himself in Texas
Around the Region
A gunman in Texas killed four ... A gunman in Texas killed four members of his own family, including a child, before fatally shooting himself as officers approached, police said Saturday. ...
7
Texas crash leaves 1 Goodyear volleyball player dead, 2 ...
Around the Region
A volleyball team in the Phoenix ... A volleyball team in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear is seeking support and contributions after a crash in Texas left one player dead and ...
8
Austin residents must boil water after treatment plant issue
Around the Region
A boil water notice has been ... A boil water notice has been issued for residents in Austin after a problem at a water treatment plant, officials said. When the city ...
9
University of Arizona archive devoted to video games study
Around the Region
When it comes to games, Ken ... When it comes to games, Ken McAllister and Judd Ruggill don't play around. The two University of Arizona humanities professors have spent the past ...