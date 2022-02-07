 Natural gas not cause of explosion at Paradise Valley home - Albuquerque Journal

Natural gas not cause of explosion at Paradise Valley home

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — A gas company says natural gas was not behind a weekend explosion that destroyed a luxury home in the Phoenix suburb of Paradise Valley.

Amy Washburn, a spokeswoman for Southwest Gas, told The Arizona Republic that crews who surveyed the area for leaks did not find any signs of natural gas.

She also added the home was not serviced with natural gas.

Phoenix Fire Department officials said crews responded to the scene shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday.

They said the home was totally decimated and several other homes were damaged due to the “significant explosion” and ensuing fire.

No injuries were reported.

Technicians were investigating the area for any hazardous materials. The investigation remains ongoing.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Woman falls to death from mast of historic ship ...
Around the Region
A woman fell to her death ... A woman fell to her death from a mast on a historic ship that's featured at a Texas museum after her safety harness somehow ...
2
Suspect dies in attempted robbery at Avondale truck stop
Around the Region
Avondale police say a 19-year-old man ... Avondale police say a 19-year-old man is dead after he tried to rob two other men at a truck stop. Police spokesman Jaret Redfearn ...
3
Access still an issue in Colorado's aid-in-dying programs
Around the Region
After 17 years of friendship, Kathy ... After 17 years of friendship, Kathy Escobar's friend asked her for help navigating the medical aid-in-dying program at Denver Health. Bill Ekdahl had COPD, ...
4
'Significant explosion' destroys Paradise Valley luxury home
Around the Region
Authorities were trying to determine Sunday ... Authorities were trying to determine Sunday what caused an explosion that destroyed a luxury home in the Phoenix suburb of Paradise Valley. Phoenix Fire ...
5
Remains of Korean War veteran returning to Texas
Around the Region
The remains of a Korean War ... The remains of a Korean War veteran from Texas who disappeared more than 70 years ago are being returned to the state for burial ...
6
Police: Gunman killed 4, then himself in Texas
Around the Region
A gunman in Texas killed four ... A gunman in Texas killed four members of his own family, including a child, before fatally shooting himself as officers approached, police said Saturday. ...
7
Texas crash leaves 1 Goodyear volleyball player dead, 2 ...
Around the Region
A volleyball team in the Phoenix ... A volleyball team in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear is seeking support and contributions after a crash in Texas left one player dead and ...
8
Austin residents must boil water after treatment plant issue
Around the Region
A boil water notice has been ... A boil water notice has been issued for residents in Austin after a problem at a water treatment plant, officials said. When the city ...
9
University of Arizona archive devoted to video games study
Around the Region
When it comes to games, Ken ... When it comes to games, Ken McAllister and Judd Ruggill don't play around. The two University of Arizona humanities professors have spent the past ...