 Police: Scottsdale's Special Olympics team member killed - Albuquerque Journal

Police: Scottsdale’s Special Olympics team member killed

By Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Police were trying to find the shooter who killed a member of Scottsdale’s Special Olympics Team and adaptive recreation programs.

They said 59-year-old Scott Harkness was found on the side of a road around 1 a.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound.

Police said Harkness was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officer Aaron Bolin, a Scottsdale police spokesman, said Harkness was a member of the special needs community, an active participant in the city’s Adaptive Recreation Program and an athlete with the Scottsdale Special Olympics Team.

Bolin said detectives were investigating the fatal shooting and police were asking for the public’s help with any information in the case.


