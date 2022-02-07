 Lawmakers introduce Arizona LGBT anti-discrimination bill - Albuquerque Journal

Lawmakers introduce Arizona LGBT anti-discrimination bill

By Jonathan J. Cooper / Associated Press

PHOENIX — A bipartisan group of Arizona lawmakers that includes the Republican House speaker announced Monday they were introducing legislation that would for the first time protect gay and transgender people from discrimination by businesses, landlords and employers.

The proposal is backed by many business and faith leaders, but opposed by a powerful social conservative group.

Many business executives and interest groups have supported anti-discrimination legislation for years saying the lack of protections for LGBT people diminishes Arizona’s standing in the contest between states for major conferences and business expansions.

“The coalition supporting this are people from so many walks of life coming together based on values of fairness, and freedom for all,” Rep. Amish Shah, a Phoenix Democrat and one of the bill’s main sponsors, said in a Capitol news conference announcing the legislation.

The legislation would prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in workplaces, housing and places of public accommodation, which covers most businesses selling goods and services to the public.

The measure would exempt religious institutions such as churches but not individuals who say their faith prevents them from serving certain customers, such as Christian bakers who don’t want make cakes for same-sex weddings.

It also would prohibit licensed health care professionals from practicing conversion therapy, which aims to change someone’s sexual orientation.

The exemptions for religious organizations won over some in the religious community, including the Episcopal church and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“This bill means that every Arizonan can be viewed just for who they are, for who God made them in the image of God, and not be discriminated against,” said Bishop Jennifer Reddall of the Episcopal Diocese of Arizona.

Cathi Herrod, the influential president of the social conservative group Center for Arizona Policy, called the bill “very divisive and very controversial.”

“This legislation would treat reasonable disagreement as if it were discrimination, dictate a coercive sexual ethic and penalize those who dissent,” Herrod said.

Ten Arizona cities have added protections for LGBT people to their anti-discrimination ordinances: Flagstaff, Glendale, Mesa, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Sedona, Tempe, Tolleson, Tucson and Winslow.

Even with the powerful support of Speaker Rusty Bowers, the measure faces long odds in the Legislature, where social conservatives hold considerable sway with Republicans in the House and Senate.

“I do not anticipate a rose strewn path in front of me, but we are here honorably and working together,” Bowers said.

Bowers would not commit to holding a vote on the measure if it’s not supported by a majority of House Republicans.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Air Force ordered to pay more than $230M in ...
Around the Region
The U.S. Air Force must pay ... The U.S. Air Force must pay more than $230 million in damages to survivors and victims' families of a 2017 Texas church massacre for ...
2
Police: Scottsdale's Special Olympics team member killed
Around the Region
Police were trying to find the ... Police were trying to find the shooter who killed a member of Scottsdale's Special Olympics Team and adaptive recreation programs. They said 59-year-old Scott ...
3
Natural gas not cause of explosion at Paradise Valley ...
Around the Region
Authorities on Monday were trying to ... Authorities on Monday were trying to determine the origin and cause of a weekend explosion that destroyed a luxury home in the Phoenix suburb ...
4
Judge rejects bid to toss evidence in 2014 ax ...
Around the Region
A judge rejected a bid to ... A judge rejected a bid to throw out evidence against a man charged in the 2014 killing of an Arizona man who was bound, ...
5
Ex-Maricopa County attorney says current office in chaos
Around the Region
A mentor and predecessor of Maricopa ... A mentor and predecessor of Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel says her office is in turmoil as questions about her ability to deal with ...
6
Woman falls to death from mast of historic ship ...
Around the Region
A woman fell to her death ... A woman fell to her death from a mast on a historic ship that's featured at a Texas museum after her safety harness somehow ...
7
Suspect dies in attempted robbery at Avondale truck stop
Around the Region
Avondale police say a 19-year-old man ... Avondale police say a 19-year-old man is dead after he tried to rob two other men at a truck stop. Police spokesman Jaret Redfearn ...
8
Access still an issue in Colorado's aid-in-dying programs
Around the Region
After 17 years of friendship, Kathy ... After 17 years of friendship, Kathy Escobar's friend asked her for help navigating the medical aid-in-dying program at Denver Health. Bill Ekdahl had COPD, ...
9
'Significant explosion' destroys Paradise Valley luxury home
Around the Region
Authorities were trying to determine Sunday ... Authorities were trying to determine Sunday what caused an explosion that destroyed a luxury home in the Phoenix suburb of Paradise Valley. Phoenix Fire ...