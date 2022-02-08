NM voting bill advances through 1 committee, assigned to another

SANTA FE — Broad voting legislation backed by Democratic leaders at the Capitol faced a legislative treadmill of sorts Monday.

The measure passed its first Senate committee in the morning, but another committee referral was added to the proposal’s path in the afternoon.

Each procedural step adds extra deadline pressure to supporters hoping to navigate the legislation to passage in the next nine days.

As it stands now, the proposal must advance through two Senate committees and the full Senate just to make it to the House. And it would have to pass the House and its committees to reach the governor’s desk — all by Feb. 17.

The legislation, Senate Bill 8, would automate voter registration at Motor Vehicle Division offices and create a permanent absentee voter list.

Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, a Santa Fe Democrat and co-sponsor of the legislation, didn’t object to the extra committee assignment. The proposal deserves extra vetting, he said, to resolve legal questions.

“The last thing I want on a bill this important is an argument that we didn’t do what we needed to do,” Wirth told his colleagues.

The proposal is a priority of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and other Democratic leaders at the Capitol.

It advanced out of the Senate Rules Committee on a 7-4 party-line vote Monday morning, with Democrats in favor and Republicans opposed.

Sen. Cliff Pirtle, a Roswell Republican who opposed the bill, successfully won approval from the full Senate later Monday to add the additional committee referral, sending the bill to the Senate Judiciary Committee next.

Pirtle questioned whether the bill would conflict with the state Constitution, an issue the Judiciary Committee can examine.

The proposal has already undergone substantial changes since its introduction last month. It no longer, for example, calls for allowing 16-year-old residents to vote in school and city elections.

Among the provisions still in the bill, however, are:

— Establishing a permanent absentee voter list, allowing a person to sign up once to receive ballots in the mail in future elections.

— Automating some voter registration for citizens who are qualified to vote but aren’t registered. They would be automatically registered when they complete a transaction at the MVD or another state office, if they submit information showing they’re qualified.

— Designating election day as a holiday.

— Allowing felons to register to vote upon release from custody, rather than after they complete probation or parole.

Another election measure — Senate Bill 144, sponsored by Democratic Sen. Katy Duhigg of Albuquerque — sailed through the Senate on a 38-0 vote Monday, sending it on to the House.

It would add employees and agents of the secretary of state’s and county clerks’ offices to the New Mexico law making it a crime to intimidate election officials.

The law would apply to threats intended to disrupt the impartial administration of an election.

Senate passage of the bill comes after election officials in New Mexico reported racist mail, being followed and other threats. Toulouse Oliver left home for weeks in 2020 after her personal information was published on a website called “Enemies of the People,” with targets over officials’ photos.