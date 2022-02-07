Albuquerque forecast shows warmer weather

After days of frigid temperatures, heavy snowfall and icy roads, New Mexico is expected to have a quiet, warmer weather week with little chance for precipitation.

Daniel Porter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said that “patchy freezing fog” is still possible in the mornings as snow melts.

“But many areas (will be) climbing at least 5 degrees to potentially as much as 10 to 12 degrees by Tuesday,” Porter said. “We will remain somewhat near seasonal averages for the remainder of the week, and chances for precipitation are not really that appreciable.”

Albuquerque’s forecast is mostly sunny for Tuesday, with a high of 50 degrees.

Wednesday could reach 52 degrees in the city.

“As we go into Wednesday night into Thursday, we do have a weak disturbance moving through the region, but there’s not a lot of moisture to work with,” Porter said.

Thursday temperatures will dip slightly to a high of 51 in Albuquerque.

Friday’s high could rebound to 55 degrees.

A backdoor cold front entering northeast New Mexico late this week could bring gusty winds and cooler temperatures to start the weekend.

The upcoming weekend should be mostly clear and sunny in Albuquerque, with a high of 50 degrees on Saturday and 53 on Sunday.

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.