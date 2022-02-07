 LCPD investigate shooting that injured 4 - Albuquerque Journal

LCPD investigate shooting that injured 4

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Police lights.

Four people were shot, including two juveniles, in Las Cruces early Saturday morning.

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, officers were called to reports of a shooting near the 1900 block of Gladys around 2 a.m.

“Upon arrival, police officers located two gunshot victims,” LCPD wrote in a news release. “Medical aid was provided to them on scene by responding officers. Two additional gunshot victims were reported by local hospitals.”

The department did not identify the people who were shot or say if they had identified any suspects. Their injuries range from minor to critical.

Tips: Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Las Cruces Police Department at (575) 526-0795.

