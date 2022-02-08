COVID Cases, hospitalizations continue decline

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to decline over the weekend as the state moves further from the peak of the highly contagious omicron variant.

The Department of Health on Monday reported 4,688 new cases and 20 COVID-related deaths, which include cases from Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

New Mexico in recent weeks has been battered by a surge of COVID cases. The omicron variant brought record case counts of more than 5,000 and 6,000 cases per day in late January. But Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said last week that they were expecting cases and hospitalizations to continue on a downward trend because the state has passed the peak of the new variant, which also proved to be less deadly than other strains of the virus.

Of the cases reported Monday, Bernalillo County had the most with 1,371, followed by Doña Ana County, which reported 829 new cases.

The Health Department on Monday reported 14 recent deaths and six COVID-related deaths that were more than 30 days old. Those who died ranged in age from an Otero County man in his 30s to a Sandoval County man in his 90s who was a resident of BeeHive Homes in Rio Rancho. The statewide death toll now stands at 6,555 since the start of the pandemic.

The number of COVID-positive patients in New Mexico hospitals declined over the weekend. There were 565 people with COVID in hospitals throughout the state on Monday, down from 615 on Friday.

The state’s seven-day test positivity rate is moving in the right direction. The rate was 20.7% on Monday, down from a high of 30% at times last month.