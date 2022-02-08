Sports SpeakUp: Fan frustrated with UNM women’s basketball team’s finish

LAST 10 SECONDS of the Lady Lobo game were the ugliest! Up by 2 points, possession of ball Lobos end of court, coach sends most athletic player who makes impossible catches every game to other end of gym, 2 Lobos available to catch inbound, pass goes out of bounds. Wyoming wins at buzzer. This loss totally on coach — no plan to stop layups, play 5 out so no one available for rebounds, several bad decisions, outcoached entire game.

— Frustrated Fan

ON DECEMBER 19, 1975, Portland State and the nation’s leading scorer, Freeman Williams, came to town to play UNM. Out of nowhere, a freak storm dropped approximately 15 inches of snow on Albuquerque that day and into the evening. Back then there was no way for UNM to contact the fans to discourage them from coming to the game. Lobo basketball was so popular, anyway, that the fans would not have been deterred. Approximately 12,000 Lobo fans slid to the Pit to watch an 85-82 UNM win. Yes, those were the days.

— UNM Alumnus

COMPLETE COLLAPSE by the Lady Lobos! If AT can’t inbound the ball in the last few seconds then you call your last timeout; you can’t take it home with you. Further, Lobos had fouls to give to take time off the clock and disrupt Wyoming’s set, but didn’t take them. This team may end up winning the regular season title, but Bradbury has yet to win a MWC tournament and it won’t happen again this year.

— DSS

WITH THE LOCKOUT in place and conversation taking place to come up with a new Collective Bargaining Agreement I have a suggestion to speed up the process. Lock all parties in a room, nothing to drink and no restrooms. Serve them good old New Mexico Red and Green Chile Enchiladas with all the fixings. Perhaps this would energize the efforts of both parties to get this settled before Spring Training Begins.

— Claudie/Rio Rancho/Semper Fi