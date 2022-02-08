Anderson’s 33-point game leads to Mountain West weekly award

University of New Mexico senior forward Antonia Anderson, who scored a career-high 33 points on Feb. 2, has been named the Mountain West Conference Player of the Week for the first time in her career, the league announced on Monday.

Anderson connected on seven 3-pointers on 14 attempts and shot 48.5% from the floor (11-for-22) to lead the Lobos past the Rams 81-73 at the Pit. Her 33 points were the most points scored by a player in the MWC this season. She also led the Lobos with eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals. She had another three blocks in a 60-59 loss to visiting Wyoming on Saturday. Those three blocks moved her into second all-time in program history in career blocks with 161.

Anderson, who earlier this season joined the 1,000th-career point club and became the all-time leader in games played by a Lobo, led UNM with 14 points against Wyoming.

Among all MWC players in conference games, Anderson is second in blocks (18) and blocks per game (1.5), second to teammate Shaiquel McGruder, fifth in 3-pointers made per game while tied for the second-most 3-pointers at 29 (behind teammate LaTascya Duff) and sixth in steals per game with 21 in MWC games.

The Lobos (19-6, 10-2 MWC) play host to Air Force Wednesday at 7 p.m.