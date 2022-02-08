 UNM starts spring football on Tuesday - Albuquerque Journal

UNM starts spring football on Tuesday

By Journal staff and wire reports

The University of New Mexico football team opens spring practice on Tuesday at 9:30 am for the first of 15 practices over five weeks, culminating in a scrimmage on March 12 at University Stadium.

All practices are open to the public and media. Fans are asked to keep space from the players and team due to COVID concerns.

The Lobos will practice from 9:30-11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday this week and next before taking the week of February 20 off.

The team will resume workouts starting on March 1 with practices on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday before ending with practices on Tuesday, March 8; Friday, March 11; and the scrimmage on Saturday, March 12. All practices will run 9:30 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. approximately, with the scrimmage at noon.

Practices the final week could be moved to avoid practicing at the same time as UNM’s two basketball teams, which will be playing in the Mountain West tournament.


