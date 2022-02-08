Caring teacher put 20-year-old elected official on right path

Fresh off an election victory in the City of Anthony, 20-year-old Gabriel Holguin fetched an incoming text from his phone.

“Muchisimas felicidades, Mr. Holguín,” he read aloud.

The text, one of many Holguin has received since November, offered congratulations for his successful bid to join the City of Anthony’s Board of Trustees – akin to a city council position – to help lead the southern New Mexico community of 8,600 residents.

“It’s from Mr. Mendoza,” Holguin said. “I need to get back to him.”

Mr. Mendoza, it turns out, is a pivotal name in the life of Gabriel Isaiah Holguin, who is now among the youngest elected officials to have won political office in New Mexico.

Back before Holguin ever thought of running for office, before he graduated from high school or applied for college, before he even considered himself capable of stepping into any professional or political role to serve others, he first had to be rescued himself.

For that, it took a person with insight into the mind of someone from an immigrant family, someone struggling with English and lagging behind the pace of the U.S. educational system. It took a unique person, a teacher, who could speak to the insecurities of a young man with big plans in his heart but mired by setbacks in his life.

For Gabriel Holguin, it took Manuel Mendoza.

“I always struggled in school and I was just pushed along from grade to grade,” Holguin recalled of his early years in class. “I was an English language learner and there was not a teacher who helped me, until my Spanish teacher, Mr. Mendoza.”

They met during Holguin’s sophomore year at Gadsden High School in the fall of 2016. He was behind in his classes and he shared his dilemma with Mendoza. Soon, Holguin learned that this Spanish teacher had taken it upon himself to plan a way for Holguin to catch up on his classes.

“I was failing every single class that semester. But when I met him, he would check in with my other teachers to see what I needed to do to better my grades. He really went out of his way,” Holguin said. “The educators gave up on me, with the exception of this one. He told me I could achieve whatever I wanted. He really helped, he tutored, he was a mentor. He gave me confidence.”

That’s when things turned around for Holguin.

“I ended up passing all of my classes. That’s the first time that happened. That was a feeling that I did not think was attainable,” he said.

Mendoza, now in his 26th year teaching Spanish at Gadsden High School, remembers Holguin as a student ambivalent about staying in school. But Mendoza saw his intelligence, and did not give up on Holguin.

“He’s a talented kid. Right away I saw that. I spoke with his teachers, I called his parents, I was mentoring,” Mendoza said. “He was very creative, very good with technology. He can speak Spanish in one moment, be analytical and go back and forth between Spanish and English.”

Once his confidence was built up, Mendoza said, a dramatic change was evident in Holguin.

“I saw him coming alive to what education was all about. He wanted to grow, and he was eager to finish high school to embark on his career,” he said. “He has progressed so much in so little time.”

Holguin soon transferred to a charter high school in Las Cruces – Alma d’arte – rose to the top 10 in his class, graduated at age 17, and entered New Mexico State University. Currently a senior studying education, Holguin is teaching social studies in English and Spanish as a student teacher at Gadsden Middle School in Anthony.

Students find out

On Nov. 2 of last year, at the age of 20, Holguin was elected to a four-year term for the at-large position of the City of Anthony’s Board of Trustees. He serves with three other board members – Javier Silva, Daniel Barreras and Elva Flores – and Anthony Mayor Diana M. Trujillo.

The success of his campaign, he said, was to speak honestly about himself, the difficulties he’s had, and the optimism he has for the community.

“I was really open. I’d tell them that I was from a single-parent household, and how we received food stamps, lived in government housing, things like that. I expressed my struggles. I expressed who I really was. I think they saw themselves in me, they saw their kids in me,” he said.

He said that, initially, he didn’t want his students distracted by his political campaign, so he didn’t tell them he was running. But when he walked into his class the day after winning the election, he was surprised by what he saw.

“When I got to the class that day, a student was on the Secretary of State’s website looking at election results,” Holguin said with a laugh. “He was showing the other students that I was elected. So the students were very excited.”

That moment, watching his students celebrate his election victory, captured the best of his ambitions – political, professional and personal.

“These are 14- and 15-year-olds, and you don’t expect them to be following races, and to be looking at the Secretary of State website for election results,” he said.

“They saw me get elected while I was teaching them politics, that was a perfect thing for them. To see that, it was a mixture of emotions for me,” he said. “To have students be excited for their student teacher to be elected, that made me excited about what they can do in their future.”

As for Holguin’s future, he said he’s keeping all options open. He wasn’t expected to become fluent in English, nor to become a top-10 high school student, nor to enter college. But he’s accomplished those, and his recent success in a local election, to him, is just another sign that, like Mr. Mendoza said to him not too many years ago, anything is possible with an education.

Focused on Anthony

Early into his tenure on the Anthony Board of Trustees, Holguin has a long-term goal of “becoming a legislator” but emphasized that his mind now is set entirely on improving Anthony, New Mexico.

It’s a small but complex area composed of the interlinked communities of Anthony, New Mexico, and Anthony, Texas. Known since the late 1980s as the “Leapyear Capital of the World,” the two communities have existed as neighbors in different states of abutting counties – Doña Ana in New Mexico and El Paso in Texas – and are the first, or last, places that commuters see of each state.

The area that is today divided between two states first began as a single community centered around a local Catholic church, St. Anthony of Padua, which was established at about the same time as the 1881 incorporation of Anthony, Texas.

From the onset, the relationship between the two communities has been peculiar. Anthony, Texas, was incorporated 31 years before New Mexico’s 1912 statehood, and was defined by its residents as a town, whereas Anthony, New Mexico – half the geographic size of its Texas counterpart – was incorporated in 2010 as “the City of Anthony.”

Both the town and the city are majority Spanish speakers, with Anthony, New Mexico, having more than 85% who speak the language, according to 2019 U.S. Census Bureau data. With a population of about 8,600, Anthony, New Mexico, is poorer and less educated than its Texas namesake, and 61% of its residents are not U.S. citizens.

For Holguin, a Mexican American whose grandparents were born in Mexico, increasing the resources available to residents in Anthony, New Mexico, is the best way to improve the area’s standard of living.

To him, that means ramping up the public services available in Anthony, New Mexico, so they match those in Anthony, Texas – which he says enjoys disproportionately more public amenities.

“Anthony, Texas, is the side with the businesses, with the parks. Anthony, Texas, is the side with resources. New Mexico is the side that does not have the resources,” he said.