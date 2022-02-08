 Lawmakers propose $45M school cybersecurity fund - Albuquerque Journal

Lawmakers propose $45M school cybersecurity fund

By Cedar Attanasio / Associated Press / Report For America

SANTA FE – Lawmakers in New Mexico are considering major investments in cybersecurity following two serious cyberattacks against school districts in the state just last month, and increased vulnerability of information technology in K-12 schools nationally.

On Monday, the House Education Committee unanimously advanced a bill that would allocate $45 million to hire cybersecurity experts for the state and a grant program for school districts to bolster their cyber defenses. It will be considered by another House committee.

New Mexico lags behind other states in establishing cybersecurity protocols and training in state agencies, as well as in schools, according to Legislative analysts.

Last month, ransomware attacks shut down access to student attendance and grade databases in Albuquerque and Truth or Consequences. A similar cyberattack in Las Cruces in 2019 shut down all access to computers in the district for months.

The proposed bill would mandate the creation of a cybersecurity office for schools inside the state Public Education Department, while also adding positions at the Department of Information Technology.

The education department is reluctant to absorb responsibility for school cybersecurity, according to comments cited by Legislative analysts. The agency is already struggling to fill dozens of open positions, including some seven information technology jobs.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Pilot program offers payments to immigrant families in NM
ABQnews Seeker
Those excluded from traditional relief programs ... Those excluded from traditional relief programs can receive $500 a month for a year
2
Caring teacher put 20-year-old elected official on right path
ABQnews Seeker
Anthony board member says educator with ... Anthony board member says educator with immigrant insight boosted him
3
Lawmakers propose $45M school cybersecurity fund
ABQnews Seeker
Bill would allocate money to hire ... Bill would allocate money to hire experts, create grant program to boost defenses
4
Committee blocks bill for pretrial detention
ABQnews Seeker
Vote a major blow; identical proposal ... Vote a major blow; identical proposal still alive in House
5
NM voting bill passes Senate committee, assigned to another
ABQnews Seeker
Legislation now faces a tight deadline ... Legislation now faces a tight deadline for passage over the next nine days
6
Effort to revive hydrogen energy bill fizzles in House
ABQnews Seeker
Speaker: Legislation parked until 'day 31' Speaker: Legislation parked until 'day 31'
7
New Mexico lawmakers propose $45M school cybersecurity fund
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers in New Mexico are considering ... Lawmakers in New Mexico are considering major investments in cybersecurity, following two serious cyberattacks against school districts in the state just last month, and ...
8
COVID Cases, hospitalizations continue decline
ABQnews Seeker
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to ... COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to decline over the weekend as the state moves further from the peak of the highly contagious omicron variant. ...
9
LCPD investigate shooting that injured 4
ABQnews Seeker
Four people were shot, including two ... Four people were shot, including two juveniles, in Las Cruces early Saturday morning. According to the Las Cruces Police Department, officers were called to ...