 NMSU Art Museum lands $300K grant - Albuquerque Journal

NMSU Art Museum lands $300K grant

By ABQJournal News Staff

The New Mexico State University Art Museum has been awarded a grant of $300,000 from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

“These funds make it possible for us to take the next step toward our vision of growth, including improving operations and hiring a collections curator,” said Marisa Sage, director of the University Art Museum, in a statement.

“With this support, we can expand public access to collections, and holistically support artists throughout the creation and exhibition process.”

bright spotThe museum’s mission, she said, has been to communicate the “intrinsic value of art in our diverse community, both on and off campus, by presenting exhibitions and acquisitions that more accurately reflect this region.”

Since the pandemic hit, the museum moved to an online exhibition format, reaching 8,000 people worldwide through web-based galleries, live performances and free workshops, according to a news release.

Enrico Pontelli, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, in a statement called the award “prestigious but well-deserved recognition for such hard work and commitment.”

The museum is free and open to the public, and all aspects of the exhibitions, including programming, will be available online and in person.

The Mellon Foundation awarded more than $500 million last year to a range of projects across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Pilot program offers payments to immigrant families in NM
ABQnews Seeker
Those excluded from traditional relief programs ... Those excluded from traditional relief programs can receive $500 a month for a year
2
Caring teacher put 20-year-old elected official on right path
ABQnews Seeker
Anthony board member says educator with ... Anthony board member says educator with immigrant insight boosted him
3
Lawmakers propose $45M school cybersecurity fund
ABQnews Seeker
Bill would allocate money to hire ... Bill would allocate money to hire experts, create grant program to boost defenses
4
Councilors introduce competing tax proposal
ABQnews Seeker
After tax hike repeal proposal, new ... After tax hike repeal proposal, new filing seeks to define use of tax revenue
5
NMSU Art Museum lands $300K grant
ABQnews Seeker
Museum says funds will help expand ... Museum says funds will help expand access to collections and support artists
6
COVID numbers declining
ABQnews Seeker
4,688 new cases, 20 related deaths 4,688 new cases, 20 related deaths
7
Committee blocks bill for pretrial detention
ABQnews Seeker
Vote a major blow; identical proposal ... Vote a major blow; identical proposal still alive in House
8
NM voting bill passes Senate committee, assigned to another
ABQnews Seeker
Legislation now faces a tight deadline ... Legislation now faces a tight deadline for passage over the next nine days
9
Effort to revive hydrogen energy bill fizzles in House
ABQnews Seeker
Speaker: Legislation parked until 'day 31' Speaker: Legislation parked until 'day 31'