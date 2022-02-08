NMSU Art Museum lands $300K grant

The New Mexico State University Art Museum has been awarded a grant of $300,000 from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

“These funds make it possible for us to take the next step toward our vision of growth, including improving operations and hiring a collections curator,” said Marisa Sage, director of the University Art Museum, in a statement.

“With this support, we can expand public access to collections, and holistically support artists throughout the creation and exhibition process.”

The museum’s mission, she said, has been to communicate the “intrinsic value of art in our diverse community, both on and off campus, by presenting exhibitions and acquisitions that more accurately reflect this region.”

Since the pandemic hit, the museum moved to an online exhibition format, reaching 8,000 people worldwide through web-based galleries, live performances and free workshops, according to a news release.

Enrico Pontelli, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, in a statement called the award “prestigious but well-deserved recognition for such hard work and commitment.”

The museum is free and open to the public, and all aspects of the exhibitions, including programming, will be available online and in person.

The Mellon Foundation awarded more than $500 million last year to a range of projects across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.