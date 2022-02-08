Boys Basketball: Unbeaten Volcano Vista weathers scare from Atrisco

Prev 1 of 5 Next

A search party was very nearly required to locate the comfort zone for New Mexico’s top-ranked boys basketball team Monday night.

Atrisco Heritage’s persistent and aggressive defense, and the Jaguars’ grinding style, had Volcano Vista clearly out of sorts, and in fact this District 1-5A showdown was only a six-point game midway through the fourth quarter.

But the Hawks’ playmaking ability at key moments in the fourth quarter carried the night in an eventual 51-38 road victory, as Volcano Vista assumed solo first place in its district.

Volcano Vista (21-0, 5-0 in 1-5A) led for the final 3½ quarters. The fourth-ranked Jaguars (17-4, 4-1) are at Volcano Vista on Feb. 18.

Volcano Vista was held almost 25 points below its average of 75.3 points.

“In these types of games, every possession is extremely valuable, so that’s new for us,” Hawks coach Greg Brown said. “We haven’t been in many games like this, so it was good for us, where we had to focus in and make the right play at the right time, and lock into these game-winning possessions, and I thought our guys did a good job of that.”

Narrowing in, two possessions were vital in the final four minutes.

Atrisco Heritage trailed 38-32 with under four minutes to go, when the Jaguars had a rare defensive lapse. They lost Volcano Vista senior guard Ja’Kwon Hill, who had a clean look from beyond the arc at the top of the key. He buried a 3 for a 41-32 lead.

“That was huge,” Brown said. “We finally got to rotate their defense a little bit, and that’s one of our things, we want the defense to scramble a little.”

After a Colby Wade 3, Atrisco Heritage trailed 43-38 with 2:46 to go. And after a Hawks turnover, the Jaguars had a chance to cut into the deficit.

Javier Mendoza attempted to do exactly that, going up for a 3. But Volcano Vista’s Jaden Malone blocked the shot, the Hawks had numbers going the other way, and Hill finished at the glass for a 45-38 lead.

“Just using what I got,” the 6-foot-5 Malone said. “I’m not the strongest on ball, so I have to use my length and be as tall as I can.”

Hill led the way with 19 points as Volcano Vista’s perfect season continued.

“We obviously think we can win it all with the group we have,” Hill said.

Volcano Vista didn’t have its usual sharp shooting eye, as it was a subpar 14 of 42 (33.3 percent) from the floor.

“They made us uncomfortable,” Brown said. “They’re very physical defensively, and we struggled hitting shots. People will say these are shots we normally hit, but they’re not shots we normally hit, because we don’t normally play against an Atrisco defense.”

Only four players scored for the Jaguars, led by freshman Latavious Morris’ 13 points.

VOLCANO VISTA 51, ATRISCO HERITAGE 38

VOLCANO VISTA (21-0, 5-0 in 1-5A): Kaden Valdez 6, Ja’Kwon Hill 19, Jaden Malone 6, Oscar McCoy 5, Kenyon Aguino 11, Sean Alter 4. Totals 14 FG 19-26 FT 51.

ATRISCO HERITAGE (17-4, 4-1): Javier Mendoza 8, Marquise Renfro 8, Latavious Morris 13, Colby Wade 9. Totals 12 FG 9-16 FT 38.

Volcano Vista 14 7 14 16 — 51

Atrisco Heritage 5 8 15 10 — 38

3-point goals: VV 4 (Hill 2, Valdez, Malone); AH 5 (Mendoza 2, Morris 2, Wade). Total fouls: VV 15; AH 20. Fouled out: AH, Renfro. Technical: VV bench.