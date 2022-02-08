 Mesa police: Man dead after shooting involving police - Albuquerque Journal

Mesa police: Man dead after shooting involving police

By Associated Press

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police say a man is dead following an encounter with at least one police officer early Tuesday.

A brief police statement said the incident involved a shooting and that at least one officer was involved, but the statement did not specify whether the man died from being shot or who did the shooting.

The statement said the incident occurred in a residential area near the intersection of University Drive and Dobson Road.

No identities were released and no additional information was immediately available.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
New Mexico lawmakers propose $45M school cybersecurity fund
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers in New Mexico are considering ... Lawmakers in New Mexico are considering major investments in cybersecurity, following two serious cyberattacks against school districts in the state just last month, and ...
2
Air Force ordered to pay more than $230M in ...
Around the Region
The U.S. Air Force must pay ... The U.S. Air Force must pay more than $230 million in damages to survivors and victims' families of a 2017 Texas church massacre for ...
3
Arizona bill mandates outside probes of police shootings
Around the Region
Police shootings and any other use ... Police shootings and any other use of deadly force by law enforcement officers in Arizona would be required to be investigated by a new ...
4
Lawmakers introduce Arizona LGBT anti-discrimination bill
Around the Region
A bipartisan group of Arizona lawmakers ... A bipartisan group of Arizona lawmakers that includes the Republican House speaker announced Monday they were introducing legislation that would for the first time ...
5
Police: Scottsdale's Special Olympics team member killed
Around the Region
Police were trying to find the ... Police were trying to find the shooter who killed a member of Scottsdale's Special Olympics Team and adaptive recreation programs. They said 59-year-old Scott ...
6
Natural gas not cause of explosion at Paradise Valley ...
Around the Region
Authorities on Monday were trying to ... Authorities on Monday were trying to determine the origin and cause of a weekend explosion that destroyed a luxury home in the Phoenix suburb ...
7
Judge rejects bid to toss evidence in 2014 ax ...
Around the Region
A judge rejected a bid to ... A judge rejected a bid to throw out evidence against a man charged in the 2014 killing of an Arizona man who was bound, ...
8
Ex-Maricopa County attorney says current office in chaos
Around the Region
A mentor and predecessor of Maricopa ... A mentor and predecessor of Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel says her office is in turmoil as questions about her ability to deal with ...
9
Woman falls to death from mast of historic ship ...
Around the Region
A woman fell to her death ... A woman fell to her death from a mast on a historic ship that's featured at a Texas museum after her safety harness somehow ...