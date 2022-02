TUCSON, Ariz. — The deaths of a man and woman on Tucson’s east side appears to be a murder-suicide, according to police.

They said a 911 caller requested a welfare check on the occupants of a residence around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found two people with obvious signs of trauma in a vehicle parked at the home, police said.

They said 75-year-old Wayne Hayes and 73-year-old Karen Parish were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police didn’t immediately provide any other details about the deaths.