Phoenix police fatally shoot man armed with a sharp object

PHOENIX — Police responding to a reported stabbing fatally shot a man armed with a sharp object after he refused to drop the weapon, Phoenix police said.

They said officers responded to reports of a woman being stabbed around 1 p.m. Monday and that the woman and the man may have known each other.

She was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

According to police, the man was shot by police at an intersection and later died at a hospital.

Police didn’t immediately release the woman’s name but identified the man as Emilio Chamizo, 30.

No officers were injured in the shooting, according to police.