Chile lightweight? Only one thing can relieve the burn

Need relief from those long painful moments of too much chile?

Forget the ice and water, food scientist David Baumler says; only one thing is scientifically proven to ease that fire.

“Nothing plant based, it has to be real milk from a cow, real dairy,” said Baumler, a former academic who is now CEO and president of Minnesota-based Seed To Gut Cannabis & Food Consulting. Baumler was one of 19 presenters at the 39th annual New Mexico Chile Conference held last week in Las Cruces.

It’s all about the casein, a protein found in milk, and the capsaicin, the heat element in chile peppers.

“The receptors that we have in our mouths and throughout our GI tract — capsaicin binds to these particular receptors and that’s what sends the sensation to our heads about that hot mess,” he said.

The capsaicin and the casein will bind to neutralize the burn.

“So casein also binds to those same receptors at a higher affinity. So imagine I ate a lot of really hot chile and it has covered all my receptors,” he explained. “I am in pain, but now if you have some dairy products, it will give you relief.”

He said that milk, cheese, sour cream and yogurt will all provide relief.

“A lot of people are against cow’s milk now. They want plant-based milks. I look in my own fridge and I see soy milk, almond milk, pea milk but I drink milk from cows. Some people just don’t think cows are sustainable production for milk. But in terms of relief from chile peppers, you are only going to get that from dairy from a cow.”