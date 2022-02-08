 'Second Chance' bill wins NM Senate approval - Albuquerque Journal

‘Second Chance’ bill wins NM Senate approval

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

Democratic Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez of Albuquerque, standing, and her expert witness, attorney Denali Wilson, confer with each other during debate Tuesday over a bill requiring parole hearings for juveniles convicted of murder or other serious offenses. Sedillo Lopez is one of three sponsors of the proposal. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — The state Senate on Tuesday passed legislation that would prohibit imposing a life sentence without the possibility of parole on juveniles convicted of first-degree murder, sending it on to the House in the final eight days of the session.

The proposal, Senate Bill 43, would ensure any juvenile sentenced as an adult — for murder or other serious felony offenses — would be eligible for parole after serving 15 years.

It triggered unusually emotional debate as supporters and opponents clashed over how to respect the families of crime victims while allowing for the possibility of redemption for teenagers convicted of murder.

The measure passed 23-15 along party lines, with Democrats in favor and Republicans opposed.

Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, an Albuquerque Democrat and cosponsor of the bill, said young people deserve a chance to turn their lives around. Guaranteeing at least a parole hearing, she said, would reflect the science on how teenagers’ brain development is incomplete.

“I don’t believe it’s right to throw them away,” she said. “I think children especially have enormous capacity to change.”

Republican lawmakers slammed the proposal and argued it would force families to prepare for parole hearings focusing on the person who murdered a loved one. New Mexicans want laws that are tougher on criminals, they said, not less.

Sen. Crystal Diamond, R-Elephant Butte, noted that Nicole Chavez-Lucero, whose son, a Manzano High School student, was shot and killed in 2015 by a 17-year-old, was watching the debate from the gallery.

“This bill is a get-out-of-jail card for her son’s murderer,” Diamond said. “It rips open a wound that just won’t heal.”

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, added the legislation to the agenda of this year’s session. A similar bill passed the Senate last year but failed to make it through the House.

Sedillo Lopez, a retired law professor, said the legislation wouldn’t guarantee anyone’s release. It would simply ensure a parole hearing in which victims can make their voices heard, she said.

It would apply, for example, to a 15-year-old convicted of first-degree murder, making the person eligible for parole at age 30, she said.

“I don’t think compassion for the victims forecloses having compassion for the children,” Sedillo Lopez said. “Most of these children, the vast majority of them, have had enormous trauma in their lives.”

She described the bill as “Second Chance” legislation.

Senate Republican Whip Craig Brandt of Rio Rancho, by contrast, highlighted the record-breaking number of homicides in Albuquerque last year — 117.

“How many people have to die before we get serious about the crime that is happening in our streets and our communities and the neighbors being killed?” he asked.

Under the proposal, it would be up to a parole board to decide whether to release an inmate from custody. If parole were denied, the offender would be eligible for parole hearings every five years.

If this year’s measure is approved, about 40 inmates would become eligible for parole upon its effective date, according to a legislative analysis of the bill.

 


