 Iowa apologizes to Badgers wrestler who was target of slurs - Albuquerque Journal

Iowa apologizes to Badgers wrestler who was target of slurs

By Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa athletic department apologized Tuesday to a Wisconsin wrestler who was the target of racially insensitive remarks during a weekend meet at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Austin Gomez tweeted Tuesday that a racial slur was directed toward him from the stands as he left the mat following his 3-2 decision over Iowa’s Vince Turk in the 149-pound match. Gomez said he could not identify the person who used the slur.

“The University of Iowa denounces any act of hatred and is committed to providing a safe and equitable environment,” the Iowa athletic department said in a statement, adding that the administration apologized to Gomez and let him know it was investigating.

“Any individual found in violation of our fan behavior policy is subject to being banned from attending future Hawkeye athletic events,” the statement said.

Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh said he was “disappointed and angered” that Gomez and his family were recipients of vulgar and racially insensitive language.

“This behavior has no place in the Big Ten and college athletics as a whole,” McIntosh said. “It is totally unacceptable. We have been in contact with Austin, his parents and the Iowa athletics administration and I am thankful that our colleagues at Iowa are investigating the incident. I appreciate the Gomez family having the courage to bring this to light. They have our complete support.”

Last month, a Wisconsin fan was caught on video making vulgar comments and racist gestures at a men’s basketball game at Northwestern. That fan was identified and barred from purchasing tickets to future Wisconsin athletic events through the school’s ticket platform.

Gomez, the Badgers wrestler, said he always has enjoyed competing in Carver-Hawkeye Arena and still does.

“Iowa fans are some of the most loyal and passionate fans in the country who will back their team no matter what and I love that,” Gomez tweeted. “But there comes a time where certain fans (not all fans) cross a line that doesn’t need to be crossed.”

Gomez, who wrestled for Iowa State from 2017-20, said he had a similar experience when he competed for the Cyclones at Carver-Hawkeye.

He indicated he could laugh off most heckling but not racial slurs or verbal abuse of his family.

“Hopefully there is action taken so other student-athletes and families don’t have to have the same experience in the future,” Gomez said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
PNM, PRC scramble to avoid summer blackouts
ABQnews Seeker
Delaying San Juan shutdown could help ... Delaying San Juan shutdown could help this summer, but shadow looms over 2023
2
'Second Chance' bill wins NM Senate approval
ABQnews Seeker
The state Senate on Tuesday passed ... The state Senate on Tuesday passed legislation that would prohibit imposing a life sentence without the possibility of parole on juveniles convicted of first-degree ...
3
Judge hands life sentence to man who killed UNM ...
ABQnews Seeker
A judge on Tuesday sentenced Darian ... A judge on Tuesday sentenced Darian Bashir to life in prison for the 2019 shooting death of University of New Mexico baseball player Jackson ...
4
Effort to revive hydrogen energy bill fizzles in House
ABQnews Seeker
Speaker: Legislation parked until 'day 31' Speaker: Legislation parked until 'day 31'
5
House passes bill to lower NM loan interest rate ...
ABQnews Seeker
The state House late Monday adopted ... The state House late Monday adopted legislation that would cap the interest rate on small loans in New Mexico at 36% — the same ...
6
Caring teacher put 20-year-old elected official on right path
ABQnews Seeker
Anthony board member says educator with ... Anthony board member says educator with immigrant insight boosted him
7
NM voting bill passes Senate committee, assigned to another
ABQnews Seeker
Legislation now faces a tight deadline ... Legislation now faces a tight deadline for passage over the next nine days
8
Committee blocks bill for pretrial detention
ABQnews Seeker
Vote a major blow; identical proposal ... Vote a major blow; identical proposal still alive in House
9
Oil and gas group launches TV ad campaign against ...
Energy
Ads claim bill would lead to ... Ads claim bill would lead to rampant price inflation
10
Councilors introduce competing tax proposal
ABQnews Seeker
After tax hike repeal proposal, new ... After tax hike repeal proposal, new filing seeks to define use of tax revenue